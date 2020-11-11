The Portland High School bowling team captured a 16-11 win over Green Hill in an open match held on Nov. 2.
In the opening game, Jackson Wyattmills won, 114-110. Kalen Poghen triumphed, 175-172. Nik Averitt won, 220-97, and Maddie Taylor was successful, winning 202-151.
Portland won the game one total pinfall and points by a 1,022-965 margin.
In the middle game, Wyattmills won, 133-114. Aaron Dailey recorded a 248-197 victory, and Taylor came out a 172-157 winner.
Dailey won his second game of the series with a 227-112 decision in the final game, and Lucas Edmonds clinched a 180-121 win. Portland came out on top in the game three total pinfall and points 1,066-935 and recorded a 3,037-2882 edge in match total pinfall and score.
On Nov. 5, the Lady Panther bowlers lost to Wilson Central, 21-6.
Summer Evans won her first game, 113-90, Taylor was victorious, 223-90, and Mallory Lame claimed a 126-89 decision.
In the third game, Evans won 142-135. Taylor knocked down 35 more pins than her opponent (138-103), and Miranda Rigsby edged her opponent, 128-101.
