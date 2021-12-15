The Portland Panthers used a strong second performance to post a big 62-51 district win over White House.
The Panthers led by two, 29-27, at halftime, but the Devils took the lead in the opening minute of the third 32-31.
After that, the Purple outscored the hosts school 31-19 to build the winning double-digit margin of victory.
“This was a great team effort tonight,” Coach Darryl Travis commented. “We had low turnovers and really tightened up the defense down the stretch. We also rebounded well.”
Portland raced to a 9-0 lead and led 17-14 after one quarter of action as Hunter Hicks tallied eight points and Chase Runyon adding a three-point basket as part of the offense. The Panthers led 29-27 at intermission as Braden Thornton had the hot hand with five points. Freddy Paxton, Runyon and Duncan Smallwood also scored in the first half.
Zane Brown had a trio of three-pointers for the Blue Devils in the half.
Portland gave up the lead in the early moments of the third period, but powered by Hicks ten points, the Purple built a double-digit advantage. Runyon had five including a shot from the three-point stripe and Smallwood completed an old-fashion three-point play.
The Panthers led 50-42 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Portland went up by 10 with under three minutes remaining and maintained its advantage in securing the win and remaining unbeaten in the district.
The Purple were paced by Hicks with 19 points, with Runyon adding 12 and Smallwood contributing 11. Thornton netted nine, Paxton had seven, and Montaize Bradley rounded out the scoring with four.
Portland made 26 field goals including two from the three-point stripe and was 50% from the charity stripe.
The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Brown’s 20 points with Ryan Worrell finishing with 12. Amarion Lucas had nine and Jimmy Allen netted eight. Bryce Hall collected two. White House made 19 field goals that included seven, 3-point buckets and dropped in six of seven foul shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.