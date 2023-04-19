The Portland boys soccer team won two of three matches last week as the 2023 regular season starts to wind down.
On Monday, April 10th, the Panthers traveled to Liberty Creek and came home a 5-3 winner.
Portland jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first five minutes of the contest and held off a late rally by the Wolves for the win.
“We were trying some of our guys in different spots and without a couple of other key players,” Coach Nick Tuttle explained. “Liberty Creek took full advantage of our failures with three goals. Overall, we bounced back from an up and down first half and played well over the last 40 minutes.”
Deacon Tuttle tallied Portland’s two early goals, but the Wolves came back with three over the next seven minutes. Issac Vega drew a penalty kick but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. In the second half, Tuttle completed his hat trick with another goal and Bryson Hill notched a pair of goals to put the game away.
The following evening, the Purple made the short trip to Hendersonville and lost 8-0.
“We were down 1-0 at halftime,” Tuttle remarked. “We played a solid first half and our goalkeeper Lex Stagner played the best half of his soccer life. I was really proud of how we played in the first half.
The Commandos came out strong in the second half and fired in seven goals for their final margin of victory.
“Everything seemed to fall apart for us in the second half,” Tuttle said. “We had some tired legs, a lack of focus intensity, and resilience.
The Panthers improved to 2-1 in district play after defeating Greenbrier 2-1 last Thursday night.
“We spent some time doing some soul searching after the Hendersonville match,” Tuttle acknowledged. “We showed up Thursday at Greenbrier with a different focus.”
The two teams were knotted up at 1-1 at the half. The Bobcats scored first before Portland’s Bryson Hill took a shot at the goal but missed. However, teammate Brayan Figueroa claimed the rebound and buried the shot in the net for the tie.
Greenbrier continued to take several shots at the net but couldn’t tally again. The Panthers struck with six minutes remaining. Brayan Figueroa tossed the ball to Tuttle and Tuttle looped a shot up into the far post side net to put the Purple on top for the win.
