For the third consecutive year, the Portland Chamber of Commerce won the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives Event Excellence Award for its farm to table dinner.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce received the award at a gathering of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce executives, which is made up of chambers from across the state, on Aug. 19 in Knoxville.
The TCCE awards are decided by a panel of outside judges that decide the winners of its annual awards.
The previous events that have won awards from the Portland Chamber of Commerce include its back to school bash and the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Attendees of the farm to table dinner — which consists of appetizers, salad, main course, desserts, drinks (including wine from Sumner Crest Winery) and entertainment — all sit at a single, long table that stretches through Main Street, in the downtown area of Portland.
The farm to table dinner started as an event for out-of-town visitors and locals to enjoy during the eclipse weekend several years ago. The Portland Chamber of Commerce put together a seating chart where visitors from out of town sat with the mayor, chamber staff or other ambassadors for the community to make them feel welcome. The Portland Chamber of Commerce felt that it was such a hit that it has continued on.
With agriculture being important to Portland’s local economy and the community, the event sources meat, vegetables, fruit, flowers and plants from area farms and spotlights those on the menu. Wine and craft beer from local vendors are also available.
The 2021 farm to table dinner was held on Aug. 28 and had 140 attendees.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there were approximately 125 individuals who attended last year’s event.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce has a membership of more than 350 businesses and individuals in and around the Portland area and oversees and helps with a large number of community events.
Portland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Ferguson was also chosen as the TCCE Director of the Year for 2021 and was presented with the award at the Knoxville convention.
