At the end of Tuesday’s State of the City address, Portland Mayor Mike Callis honored the Portland Chamber of Commerce for its work in the community.
Mayor Callis called Chamber director Sherri Ferguson and her staff, Kristen Daughtry, Freda Scott and Lacey Eddy, up to the podium at Southern Occasions Events Center and presented them with the 2021 Community Impact Award.
“We have a chamber that one full-time and three part-time (employees). I go to a lot of communities, and all they do is talk about our chamber. ‘Y’all’s chamber is amazing,’ and they are,” Callis told the audience at the luncheon. “They do great work. They will bring into our community three to four times our population for an event. That’s relative. You think about Nashville bringing in an event where they brought three to four times their population into the city. That’s not a small thing. These guys to a great job. I want to give them the 2021 Community Impact Award for excellence in service to the Portland Chamber of Commerce for helping to make Portland, Tennessee a great place to be.”
Callis praised the Chamber’s work as being a partner for the city.
“Part of a strong community is partnership and recognizing those partnerships along the way, because we rely on one another,” Callis said. “When we call upon a civic group or a business can you help us here, it’s a partnership along the way.”
Callis was appreciative of the Chamber’s work to help guide the city through the pandemic and even such tough things as canceling the 2020 Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival and then playing a role in getting things back on track in 2021.
“These guys are amazing. I know you guys know that because you see how they’re involved and how they support your businesses,” the mayor told the audience. “We have so many organizations like that in this town that it’s mind-boggling. And that’s what makes us great.”
Chamber director Ferguson called the honor “humbling.”
“It is humbling to be awarded the Community Impact Award from the city. The staff works hard to make things happen, but we could not do all we do without our businesses, volunteers and community,” Ferguson said. “We love working to make Portland a great place to be.”
