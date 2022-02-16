Portland’s Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Awards Banquet last week, recognizing a number of community members for their various contributions to making Portland a better place to live.
Chamber President Sherri Ferguson began the evening at Southern Occasions Event Center by recognizing outgoing chairman Bonnette Dawson and formally swearing in new chairman John Keck.
“She not only serves as out chairman but is at every event. We truly appreciate her service to the Chamber,” Ferguson said of Dawson.
“The Chamber and city work together and do a great job sharing that sense of community. It’s a wonderful thing for the city of Portland,” Keck said.
Outgoing board member Melissa Krasnow was also recognized, as were incoming members Mark Harrison and Mark Ingram.
Ferguson touted the Chamber’s efforts in Portland during 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Chamber added 47 new members, increasing to 359 total, and had a 92% retention rate in 2021, she said.
“Let’s start with bringing back the Strawberry Festival. This is not the Chamber’s festival, it’s the city’s,” Ferguson said. “The Chamber is honored to be an organizer and to have over 100 volunteers to put that event on.”
The 2021 festival had an estimated attendance of 50,000 with 75 parade entries, 194 vendors and 93 sponsors. The 2022 festival, which will take place in May, has already filled every vendor spot it had available, Ferguson noted. In addition Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, will be playing in concert on the Friday evening of the festival again this year. The group’s 2021 festival concert was a hit, with thousands in the audience.
“I’m happy to announce they will be returning, so be ready for that,” she said. “We are also adding a shuttle bus for Friday night. This is a huge event for Portland.”
Ferguson also talked up the Chamber’s online presence. According to the printed program, the Chamber’s Facebook page has 8,599 likes and the Chamber’s office received over 5,000 phone calls and over 1,900 visitors in 2021. The Chamber’s website had 21,129 member page hits, 17,292 event page views and 16,086 directory searches, she added.
“If you’re not following us on social media, you’re missing an opportunity,” Ferguson said.
A number of awards were also presented to members of the community. Parnell Suttle received the Citizen of the Year Award, Portland FFA teacher Brad Kirkham was named Educator of the Year and Tommy Whittaker was named Business Leader of the Year.
Other award winners were: Shaun Tyson (Public Safety — Fire); Jon Toney (Public Safety — Police); Julia Gilmore (Ambassador of the Year); First Baptist Church (Non-Profit of the Year); Southern Machining & Tool (Small Business of the Year); Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (Large Business of the Year); Portland Utilities Construction (Industry of the Year); Main Street Nutrition (New Business of the Year) and the City of Portland (Community Impact Award).
A special presentation was given to April Sermons, who donated a kidney to one of her closest friends in December after testing determined she was a near-perfect match.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
Citizen of the Year — Parnell SuttleParnell Suttle was presented with the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award by Portland Mayor Mike Callis.
The mayor praised the 95-year-old Suttle, noting her lifetime of service to the Portland community. Born on Gibson Street in 1926, Callis noted that Suttle picked strawberries as a youth on the site of today’s Richland Park, and that she has attended every Strawberry Festival since the event began and was the Grand Marshal in 2011.
“She’s been a faithful member of First Baptist Church, has a loving family she gets to enjoy,” Callis said. “She bakes 100 cakes a year for this community. She bakes for all kinds of events and fundraisers, and they’re great to have.
“I’ve enjoyed her impact in this community.”
Educator of the Year — Brad Kirkham, Portland High FFABrad Kirkham, the Future Farmers of America advisor and agriculture teacher at Portland High, was presented with the Educator of the Year Award by the Portland Leader’s Chris Gregory.
Kirkham was unable to attend the ceremony as his wife went into labor earlier that day. Assistant Principal Kim Meadows accepted the award on Kirkham’s behalf.
“Many teachers go above and beyond their normal 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday routine to better enrich the lives of their students,” Gregory said. “Whether it is a coach or a club sponsor, many teachers in our area put in countless extra hours to benefit their students. From projects like the greenhouse, the lamb-raising, the spring festival and Hay Day in the fall, the Portland FFA is quite busy learning the values of hard work, community involvement and practical life skills.”
Business Leader of the Year — Tommy WhittakerTommy Whittaker, who retired in November as the president of Farmers Bank, received the Business Leader of the Year award.
“Tommy has served for over four decades in the business, impacting Portland,” presenter Bonnie Fussell said. “Not only did her serve at the bank, he gave of his time at CEMC, serving now another term as president. He’s an icon in Middle Tennessee banking.”
Fussell noted that when Whittaker started at Farmers Bank, it had $25 million in assets. Now the bank has $850 million in assets, along with 10 branches and 150 employees.
“I’ve had the great opportunity to serve with two great organizations that have done a lot for this community, Farmers Bank and CEMC,” Whittaker said. “They are serious about doing things for the area they serve.”
Public Safety Award (Fire) — Shaun TysonPortland Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Tyson was presented with the Public Safety (Fire) Award by Fussell and Chief Sam Thornton.
“When I think about the person on the fire department who has made the most impact on a daily basis to make this community more safe, it was (Shaun),” Thornton said. “He has found our inspection software, our pre-plan software. He does our investigations and is the city’s safety officer.
“He was not happy with our Facebook page and asked if he could take that over. When the state fire marshal meets you at a conference and says he likes what you’re doing with your Facebook page, that’s saying something.”
Public Safety Award (Police) — Jon ToneyPolice Chief Jason Williams and Fussell presented the Public Safety (Police) Award to Jon Toney.
“He exemplifies the character traits of devotion to duty, serving as a role model for his fellow officers, and general concern for all,” Williams said of Toney.
Chief Williams also noted Toney’s integrity, his leadership and negotiation skills, his perseverance and his team mind-set.
“Jon worked here in Portland as a young officer and ended up going to a larger agency. I took over as chief in 2020 and got a call from Jon and expressed interest in coming back… We ended up hiring him back and it’s one of the best decisions I ever made. He’s a true asset to this community.”
Ambassador of the Year — Julia GilmoreChamber Event Coordinator Kristen Daughtry presented the Ambassador of the Year honor to Julia Gilmore.
“Ambassadors work our events and work many hours for this community. They are a link between businesses and the Chamber,” Daughtry said. “She became an ambassador last year and started volunteering for everything.
“She will jump in and do what needs to be done. She sees a need and she solves it.”
Daughtry also noted Gilmore’s current participation in the Leadership Portland program, which teaches its students about facets of life in the community from business to government.
Industry of the Year — Portland Utilities ConstructionChamber Director Sherri Ferguson and President John Keck presented the Industry of the Year Award to Portland Utilities Construction.
“Portland is blessed to have such a large industrial community,” Ferguson said. “This company opened in Portland in 1991 and has grown to over 100 employees and provides service in over 16 states. They support the Strawberry Festival, the Back to School Bash and many non-profit organizations.”
Other finalists were Gastite and Nabholz Corporation.
Non-Profit of the Year — First Baptist ChurchFerguson and Keck also presented Portland’s First Baptist Church with the Non-Profit of the Year Award, noting the many projects the members take on as part of their service to both God and the community.
“They help people with food, clothing, shelter and utilities. If they’re not able to help, they direct to other nonprofits. They’re always willing to send groups to help with disaster relief and have service days in our community. Their missions gave over $150,000 last year and they developed a summer lunch program feeding six neighborhoods.
Other projects Ferguson mentioned were partnering with the schools to provide Christmas to underprivileged, building handicapped ramps and providing buses and drivers for the Strawberry Festival.
Other finalists were the Highland Rim Historical Society and the Highland Volunteer Fire Department.
Small Business of the Year — Southern Machining & Tool“Running a small business is not an easy task. This business’ growth and participation in the community has been tremendous this year,” Ferguson said of the Small Business of the Year winner.
Ferguson said the business opened in 19999 and moved to Portland in 2006.
“The owner has a big heart and goes above and beyond, helping prepare students looking to make a career in the machining industry,” she said.
Southern Machining & Tool has helped students learn a trade in order to have an available career upon graduating, Ferguson added.
Other finalists were Big Poppa Corn and Brown & Son Company.
Large Business of the Year — Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation“They give back at the Christmas Festival, Strawberry Festival, will donate to Portland CARES, the Back to School Bash and Fall Festival,” Ferguson said of CEMC, which claimed the Chamber’s Large Business of the Year Award.
“They also send workers to aid in storms, last year to Manchester, Shelbyville, Lynchburg and even Louisiana. When we need them, they are here.”
Other finalists were Bojangles and Planet Fitness.
New Business of the Year — Main Street Nutrition“This business has brought a product to Portland that we didn’t know we were missing,” Ferguson said of Main Street Nutrition. “It is something that everyone has grown to love and the people have loved the personalities of the people at this business.
“They work to brighten everyone’s day and are personable if it’s your first time or 100th time. They are open for all events, even if it’s not during their normal business hours.
Community Impact Award — City of PortlandFerguson described the Community Impact Award as “a part of our city that has worked really hard to change lives and make a difference.”
Noting the work by the city to help citizens hurt by storms both in Portland and other areas of Sumner County, Ferguson said, “I want to recognize the City of Portland for stepping up to help our neighbors. They’re here but they’re also part of Sumner County. Their employees make a difference every day.”
