Portland’s Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to submit recipes for its new cookbook.
The project, headed by up Lacey Eddy, is the Chamber’s second cookbook and will feature both traditional and strawberry-based recipes. The hope is to have the new cookbook available for purchase at the city’s 2022 Strawberry Festival.
“The original one was in 2011 I believe, so it’s been several years,” Eddy said. “We wanted to something more updated. The first one was just strawberry recipes, but now we want to incorporate traditional recipes, too.”
Recipes may be submitted online at typensave.com, logging in with username PortlandChamber and password Cookbook1 and entering the information. Recipes can also be submitted via email to lacey@portlandcofc.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce’s office.
All submissions are due to the Chamber by Dec. 3 and the book is expected to be out next year. The cost is not yet known.
“We want to send it to publishing in January and have it available by the Strawberry Festival,” Eddy said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
