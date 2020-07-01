The Portland City Council approved a $10.728-million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year and took steps toward a referendum on raising the sales tax during its June 22 meeting.
End-of-year budget amendments to the 2019-20 budget were also approved, as were enterprise budgets for the water and sewer and gas departments.
One person, Brian Woodall, spoke in support of placing a local option sales tax increase on the November ballot. If approved, the current sales tax in Portland would go from 9.25% to 9.75%, with the funds designated for paving and street improvements in the city.
“There are multiple benefits for the city and the citizens to pass this tax before the county could possibly do so in the future, especially since this entire tax would be used for paving and street improvements for our county,” Woodall said.
Terry George offered similar feedback that he submitted in an email, which was read by Portland Mayor Mike Callis.
George’s letter read in part, “Each day, thousands of people come to our city to work. They come from Hendersonville, Westmoreland, Franklin (Kentucky) and White House. They take their paychecks back to these towns, and cause wear and tear to our streets, but leave the taxpaying citizens of Portland to cover this cost.”
Callis added, “It’s a nickel for every $10 dollars (regarding the potential sales-tax hike). If the county were to do it, we’d get about 49% of that. Out of almost 350 cities in Tennessee, 249 are at 2.75 (%).”
Portland Finance Director Doug Yoeckel said that based on 2019 revenues, the half-cent could bring in around $849,000 annually. He compared that amount to roughly a 20-cent increase in property tax.
“We’ve got a lot of roads that have not been touched that we need to do a better job of maintaining and getting on a cycle,” Callis said.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson recalled that a similar measure failed in 2018 but said that she felt citizens were beginning to understand that a sales-tax hike shared the burden rather than putting it on property owners.
“It really does take a burden off the people and gets people who stop and pick up a Coke on the way to work,” Thompson said, while asking if the city could promote the benefits of a sales-tax hike.
A proposed sales-tax hike failed in 2018 by a vote of 1,775-1,004, with 63% of voters saying no.
The sales-tax proposal now goes to the Sumner County Commission, which must sign off on it before the proposal could be placed on the ballot.
The council also approved a number of resolutions and ordinances dealing with public works and utilities.
The first resolution amends a contract between the city and Kemp Brothers Construction for sewer improvements on Oak Hill Drive and reduces the cost by $1,250.
One ordinance adopts a liquidity policy for the city’s municipal water and sewer utility, requiring enough cash reserves to fund 25% of annual operating costs. The policy calls for a balance of no less than $2.25 million at all times.
“It is the governing body’s intention to ensure adequate liquidity in the form of unencumbered cash reserves that are available to address System needs that could arise, in order to avoid the necessity of an unforeseen rate increase or other actions that may be required to avoid a negative impact on the system’s financial position,” the new policy states in part.
The liquidity policy passed on first reading and will come back for a second reading in July.
“Our current unencumbered cash is actually $4.5 million in the water and sewer department,” Yoeckel said. “We are going to have a significant debt service next year with a bond issue.”
Other items authorized the purchase of a dump truck with cost not to exceed $67,000, extends the existing contract for paving streets in the city limits, approves water and sewer main extensions in the Field Haven residences, authorizes a bid for supplies in the natural gas department, and approves the write-off of outstanding utility customers’ accounts for the fiscal year 2019-20.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
