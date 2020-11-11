The Portland City Council had an abbreviated meeting on Nov. 2, with a short agenda that took just 36 minutes to go through.
The council approved two change orders to the ongoing renovation of city hall, totaling $37,847.43. The changes cover work on the council chamber and concrete sidewalk additions from the drive-thru entrance all the way around the building.
“They’re moving a lot of whitewall … we should start seeing stone soon,” Portland Finance Director Doug Yoeckel said. “As long as the weather holds, we’ll be fine there.”
Council members approved on second reading a contract between the city and Bobby Luttrell & Sons for 2020 sanitary sewer service point repairs. The contract is for $375,130 and covers repairs in various parts of the sewer system.
Also approved was an agreement with Bratton & Associates for $38,500 for professional appraisal services for the 2020 sewer interceptor project.
One ordinance changes James Street in Robertson County to Thrasher Street.
The council also approved a payment of $52,500 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc., for Phase I of wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Aldermen accepted a donation of 3.12 acres of property on North Street to the city by the property owner. The city currently maintains the property, which lies in a flood plain and is not approved for any building.
The declaration of 20 vehicles and pieces of equipment from various city departments as surplus was approved, and they will be sold at auction or scrapped per the city’s surplus property procedures. Most of the vehicles are from the parks department and police department.
The council also approved allowing the Portland History Museum to temporarily use the Moye-Green House.
“Vice Mayor (John) Kerley champions to preserve history,” said Portland Mayor Mike Callis. “He’s worked on a vision with a number of citizens in our community to get a museum … Our hope is to start that museum in Moye-Green and see it grow…”
Council members also approved a contract between the Portland Airport Authority and the state to utilize $30,000 in grant funding through the federal CARES Act for COVID-19 relief. The grant is to reimburse operational costs such as employee payroll, utility bills, supplies, equipment purchases, building repairs, mowing, debt service and other non-construction costs.
Also approved on second reading was a contract for preliminary design of runway rehabilitation at the airport.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.