The Portland City Council voted to approve on second reading changes to the city’s zoning regulations with regards to electronic signs.
The amended ordinance allows for electronic messaging centers (EMCs) and regulates the size, brightness and usage of such signs.
Among the regulations are that EMC signs shall not exceed 36 square feet, must have automatic dimming capability to adjust brightness in relation to ambient light, must automatically shut down if malfunctioning, and requires that messages not change more than once every seven seconds.
Some aldermen questioned specific parts of the measure. Jody McDowell asked if a part regulating motion would exclude animated fireworks from a Fourth of July announcement.
“We tried to keep it a little vague, because it went from nothing (to this),” said Portland Mayor Mike Callis. “The intention is not to be heavy-handed.”
Callis noted that the regulations are intended to apply to billboards, which are covered by other regulations.
Public works had a number of items approved, including a bid for a temporary traffic signal at Searcy Road and State Route 52. That bid came in at $83,784.50 for all new components and $62,724.50 with reusing some components.
Also approved were new guidelines for sewer and natural gas service lines, including forbidding private easements for lines, extending the contract for the Lyon Drive force main and life station improvement by 60 days, and approving a $960,000, 24-month contract for Phase II of the wastewater treatment plant improvements.
“This is a pretty exciting move for the city of Portland as we start moving forward to expand capacity out at the sewer plant,” Callis said of the wastewater improvements.
Aldermen also discussed upgrading tank capacity in the Oak Grove area and conducing a study on water reuse.
“Our system’s growing, and a lot of the growth is happening in the planning region and the Oak Grove area,” said Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price. “The plant is having to run longer to fill that tank. We’re fortunate that it has been a wet summer, or our demand would be even higher.”
Callis noted that the city needed to find water sources and find ways to get it to where it is needed.
“We’re going to have to start going in the ground and figure out how to start upgrading lines, or we’ll get to the point where we have to go to areas and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t add any more houses out there,’ ” Callis said. “Every gallon we can take out of treated water (for a potential study) is helpful to us.”
The council also approved $3,128,734 in unspent appropriations from the fiscal year 2020 to be moved into the city’s fund balance and a reduction in $79,884.55 in the amount for the renovation of Portland City Hall. That second amount came from deductions in brick work and water-line materials.
Gail Gentry was appointed to fill unexpired terms on the Portland Industrial Development Board and the West Fork Drake Creek Dam and Reservoir Interstate Authority.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
