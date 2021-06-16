The Portland City Council approved engineering agreements for a 2021 natural gas improvement project and sewer point repair project during its June 7 meeting.
The natural gas improvement project will be along Highway 259 and two crossings on West Fork Drakes Creek.
“The state agency responsible for inspection of our natural gas system, we get an annual inspection from them,” Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price said. “Both of them have been noted on multiple inspections as deficient.
“We have a problem where the pipes come together. They’re leaking. The section now from North Russell to Yokley is leaking. We repaired it multiple times in the last three years.”
The sewer point repair project has a preliminary construction estimate of between $500,000 and $1 million, and the agreement is for $119,000 for engineering services related to the project.
Another engineering agreement covering $136,900 for the 2021 Mason Tank 12-inch water line connector was approved on first reading and will come back in July for a second reading.
Also approved were agreements for purchase and installation of a stream gauge for West Fork Drakes Creek upstream of the water treatment plant’s intake.
“There is one on West Fork, but it’s quite a bit upstream,” Price said. “We want to investigate if it’s possible to change our permit to draw more (water) from the creek.”
The council also approved three sewer main extensions for various residences.
One will add an eight-inch extension for 23 lots of the Deer Run development on Highway 52E, while the others add eight-inch extensions for Jackson Place on North Broadway and Freedom Estates on Freedom Drive.
Also approved were the emergency purchase of operating materials for the water department at a cost of $20,738.52 and a $4,196.75 change order to extend the contract for 130 days on the 2019 Lyon Drive gravity sewer project.
The council voted to send a potential rezone back to the Portland Planning Commission for further study. The proposal would have amended the North Gateway Planning Study and rezoned 94.32 acres on Eubanks Road from regional activity center to industrial.
“I had a few planning members contact me saying they didn’t get everything, all their facts in a row that first night,” said Portland Vice Mayor Drew Jennings. “They would like it deferred back to take a second look at it.”
The board also approved allowing the city to coordinate with the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) to participate in a Local Planning Assistance program. The GNRC program includes advisory services to local planning commissions, technical assistance and help with statutory training for commission members. The cost will not exceed $16,000.
The council also voted to present retired police Sgt. Joey Rush with his service weapon. Rush recently retired after more than 27 years with the department.
“Joey, we appreciate you,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Thank you for your years of service and dedication.”
The council also voted to forgive a $125,000 loan made in 2018 to the Portland Preservation Foundation that was used to restore the Temple Theater.
Aldermen Drew Jennings and Penny Barnes were appointed, along with Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson, to an ad hoc committee to study and recommend plans for recruiting retail businesses to Portland.
The board also voted to increase the monthly compensation for the city attorney from $2,500 to $3,000.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
