The City Council took the first step toward adding restrictions on open burning in the Portland city limits during its Feb. 1 meting.
The board approved on first reading an ordinance setting up open burn restrictions as part of the municipal code on fire protection and fireworks.
“I had a couple of different council members reach out to me, asking if we had anything in place for this,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “I had (Fire) Chief (Sam) Thornton look into this. We drew bits and pieces from other communities that will work for us.
“We’ve never had this in municipal code. It’s kind of surprising.”
Callis noted that the proposed ordinance would not affect a property owner’s ability to burn brush generated on that property.
“This would not stop you from burning organic material from your property — limbs, leaves, trees,” Callis said. “When you start bringing other things in or have a commercial operation, that’s where things get a little funny.”
Specific exemptions included in the ordinance are:
- Fire used for cooking food, ceremonial or recreational purposes, including barbecues and outdoor fireplaces/fire pits as long as reasonable precautions are being made;
- Open fires for the training and instruction of firefighting personnel;
- Open or contained fires conducted by the city;
- Heating on construction projects, provided the burning is in a suitable container and area;
- Commercial or industrial activities which are properly permitted; and
- Small burn piles of leaves, limbs, and tree debris that are generated from the property on which they are burned.
The ordinance requires burning to take place between 8 a.m. and sundown, forbids gasoline or motor oils to be used as accelerators and contains of a list of items that may not be part of an open burn, such as tires, asphalt shingles, household trash and electrical wiring.
“It’s just to make sure things remain safe,” Thornton added. “We’re not looking to overstep bounds. It still allows for a lot of freedom, but it allows us to be fair across the board.”
The ordinance will come back for a second reading in March.
The council also approved a resolution setting a pay scale for part-time firefighters and moving volunteer firefighters to part-time status. That scale ranges from $10 per hour for a firefighter with no certifications to $15 per hour for one with all certifications and 15 years of experience.
Thornton said that the move would help decrease his department’s overtime costs and hopefully encourage the volunteers to play a more active role in the department.
“We’re moving from a volunteer stipend status to a part-time status,” Thornton said “It will reward them as they get certifications and time.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
