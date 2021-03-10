Portland’s City Council approved a change to the city’s municipal code that regulates open burning during its March 1 meeting.
The regulations exempt cooking fires and fireplaces/fire pits, as well as burning small brush on a property.
Under the code, non-exempt burning may only take place between 8 a.m. and sundown, must be attended by an adult and may not use gasoline or motor oils as an accelerator.
The regulations also list a number of materials that may not be burned, including tires, vinyl siding, plywood, aerosol cans, household trash and asphalt shingles.
The council also signed off on an ordinance setting fines for alarm systems that repeatedly send out false alarms to first responders. Up to three false alarms in a calendar year will be allowed, with any further ones incurring fines of $25 on the first offense and $50 plus court costs on subsequent occurrences.
Council members approved $4-million in funding from the water sewer bond for a new gravity sewer interceptor line and the purchase of three trucks, two for the gas department and one for the sewer department. The total cost for the trucks is not to exceed $120,000, based on the resolutions.
Also approved on first reading was $137,300 in engineering and design services for a sewer improvement project at Highway 52 East and Kala Circle. The proposed project includes a gravity sewer, force main and a new lift station at Kala Circle.
“We want to look at what can the city do to improve service in that area,” said Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price. “We’d be able to consolidate two lift stations and see about increasing capacity in the system in that area.”
The board approved on second reading the creation of a golf course assistant superintendent position within the parks department.
“I feel like that was such a great investment for the city,” alderwoman Megann Thompson said. “I think it’s about to explode. The response they’re getting and the daily sales ... they’ve put a ton of work into it.”
In the planning and codes portion of the meeting, the council approved on first reading an ordinance allowing the building inspector to waive permit fees in cases of natural disaster. That ordinance will have a second reading in April.
The provision was originally passed in 2005 but was unintentionally overridden by a zoning change in 2019, the Portland Mayor Mike Callis noted.
“That was for those folks who, through an act of nature, had something destroy their home, that they could get a building permit and have the cost waived,” Callis said. “It doesn’t apply to commercial or industrial, but residential only.”
Also approved was changing the name of William Drive in Sumner County to East William Drive, and the rezoning of 102, 104 and 106 Market Street from medium-density residential and central business district to high-density residential. The planning commission had unanimously recommended approval of the rezone at its January meeting.
A change order of $96,106.75 in increased costs for the city hall renovation was approved, to cover a light pole, landscaping, paving and other miscellaneous charges.
A resolution to define the terms of the use of the Moye-Green House as a location for the Portland History Museum received approval. The city will leave utilities in place and provide maintenance as needed under the terms of the agreement, which is scheduled for reevaluation in two years.
A $30,000 option for the third year of a contract with Retail Strategies for retail recruiting services received approval.
“It’s been a hard time for retail, but they have worked hard to represent us,” said Denise Geminden, the community development director.
“We’re all about marketing our small business,” said Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson. “I think we have to look at this as being the marketing arm.”
Five reappointments received confirmation: Terri Law to the health and education facilities board, Tommy Whittaker and Philip Brown to the industrial development board, and Earl Whitmer and Fred Culbreath to the Portland Airport Authority.
Council members approved an application to the alcoholic beverage board from the Family Dollar store on West Knight Street.
“They meet all the requirements, and with the square footage, it doesn’t apply to our beer permit count total,” said board chairman Jody McDowell.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
