Portland Mayor Mike Callis updated members of the City Council on upcoming Public Works projects during the group’s most recent meeting.
Finance Director Rachel Slusser told the group the city had received the first portion of its American Rescue Plan funding, or roughly $1.8 million. A spending plan has to be submitted and under the law, the funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
“This is all fixing to hit; we might have to have some special meetings,” Callis said of plans to spend the money. “We’ve got to determine how much we spend on our own and how much do we hold back as a potential match for more funds.”
For example, the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation has released plans to use billions of its own ARP funding to offer grants to local communities. But those grants will require as much as a 30 to% match on the part of local governments.
“If we spend all our money and have no match money, we’re going to be in a bad situation. We’ve got to be careful,” Callis said.
Utilities Director Bryan Price said a plan had been developed for water and sewer improvements and projects could be picked off that list to use ARP funds.
“Our biggest thing right now is focusing on water loss,” Price said. “We’ve got limited amounts of raw water, so we need to fix our leaks. It’s cheaper to fix your leaks than to go out and find more water.”
Price estimated that 25 to 28% of the city’s water supply was unaccounted for, but that the city sells less than 60% of water produced.
“You didn’t make money off that leak or blowing that line off,” he said. “If we could get our sold water up to 70%, that’s a big rate increase without having to increase rates. It’s more money coming in.”
Callis also spoke on the possibility of extending natural gas service into the Westmoreland area.
“We’ve been approached several times over the years to get natural gas to Westmoreland. We have a developer there who wants natural gas,” the mayor said.
Portland’s gas line ends at Highway 52 and Blackey Bandy Road. Getting gas to Westmoreland would cost around $4.3 million and require 10 miles of lines, Price estimated.
Extending gas to the Pleasant Farms Grove subdivision, which will have around 750 homes, would basically pay for itself over the 40-year depreciation schedule, Price said.
Portland could add a special rate for new gas customers in that area, similar to what was done previously in Pondville, Price added. That rate returned to the regular city rate once the expansion was paid off.
An expansion would also require building a new building in the Oak Grove area, Price added, as well as possibly three or four new employees.
Callis and the council expressed concern over Portland being on the hook for the entire cost, and mentioned the possibility of asking Westmoreland and/or the developer to “have some skin in the game.”
“Gas is a resource and an asset; it continues to bring money in,” Alderman Thomas Dillard said. “I don’t see a concern about putting it in. Once you start, you’re going to have taps coming in.”
Public Works Director Carlton Cobb also presented a paving plan for the spring to the City Council.
“Our top project is Scattersville Road. Working with TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation), we’ll do a little patching on that road. We did some last year,” he said.
An issue with funding from TDOT delayed some work, Cobb added, but he hopes the project can be ready to bid out during the spring. A Surface Transportation Block Grant is funding the project, with TDOT providing 80% of the cost and Portland the remaining 20%, Mayor Mike Callis added.
“We’ve been working on this almost two years now… We just couldn’t get the approval on it,” the mayor said. “It’s good money; it just takes forever to get it.”
The spring paving list should cover eight to 10 roads, Cobb said, depending on funding. Some of those could include the Northview Estates neighborhood, Vanatta Road, Sharon Drive and Kenwood Drive. Cobb estimated some of those roads had not been paced since they were first constructed in the 1990s.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.