The Portland City Council heard from its mayor on potential increases to sanitation fees during its March 15 meeting.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis noted that tipping fees for hauling the city’s garbage to area landfills were expected to increase in the future and said that the city needs to be prepared in such a circumstance.
According to the Sumner County Resource Authority’s website, tipping fees are currently $50 per ton for solid waste disposal.
“We’re expecting tipping fees to dramatically go up to all those who use Sumner County Resource Authority,” Callis said. “When you get those numbers, the odds are you may have to pass that increase on to our residents, because we’re getting charged those fees.”
Callis said that landfills were closing and that trash has to go further for disposal, which increases transportation costs. Increased fuel costs recently are also an issue.
“This is going to dramatically change how we get rid of our trash,” Callis said.
The mayor said that the city was looking at ways to be more efficient within the sanitation department, including bringing brush under that department and moving from five days to four days per week.
“We’re looking for a way to be more efficient,” Callis said. “We’re getting some guidance, but I think there’s some things for improvement.”
Water tap fees were also discussed, with Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price comparing the current fees to how the sewer department operates.
“What the city currently has is a tap fee and a connection fee,” Price said about the water department. “In sewer, we have a tap fee, a capacity fee and a sewer improvement fee.”
Price said that having the funding from these fees has allowed the sewer department to make infrastructure improvements without having to increase rates so far.
“Our job is to try to keep rates down, but where we can maintain the system,” Price said. “We’ve been able to make our debt service payments with the money we have now.”
Portland Vice Mayor Drew Jennings noted a need to remain competitive with surrounding jurisdictions to make sure fee structures did not drive growth toward other communities that charge less.
The council also held a discussion and review of the Portland Urban Growth Boundary (UGB). City Planner Kealan Millies-Lucke said that the state asked cities to review those boundaries every so often but said she did not feel there was a need to change the current UGB.
“It’s where the municipality is better able and prepared to provide urban services, and a way to manage and control urban expansion,” Millies-Lucke said.
Based on current projections, Portland’s population could reach almost 18,000 by 2040. The 2019 census estimate had Portland at more than 12,000 residents.
The council approved construction of a nine-hole disc golf course at Richland Park for $15,000 and two sand volleyball courts at Meadowbrook Park, not to exceed $60,000.
“I think we’re going to bring a fun amenity to this community,” Portland Parks Director Jamie White said, while noting that Generation Church is also planning a disc golf course at its facility.
White added that the disc golf could be ready in as soon as a month and a half.
“I think it’s money well spent over there,” said alderman Jody McDowell. “It’s something we get a lot of requests for.”
White added that the sand volleyball courts will be lit and will be a welcome expansion to Meadowbrook Park.
The council also approved an $18,500 agreement with Management Advisory Group International, Inc., for a wage/compensation study. The company will examine similar-sized jurisdictions across the area and examine how Portland’s pay compares to those.
“This is something we’d talked about,” Callis said. “They will review all our wages, our positions. This will probably take 10 or so weeks. It’s a great planning tool as we go forward.”
Also approved on first reading was a $137,300 agreement for engineering services for the Highway 52 and Kala Circle sewer improvement project.
The council also approved on first reading a change to the city’s municipal code to cover mobile food vendors.
Mobile food vendors would be required to obtain a permit from the city.
“This has been brought up a few different times,” Callis said. “We have looked at different communities, what works, what doesn’t.”
The ordinance also covers safety concerns, waste disposal, where food trucks could operate and hours.
