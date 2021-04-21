Portland’s City Council heard reports on the city’s sewer overflows and the paving list during its April 5 meeting.
Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price said that recent efforts to upgrade and repair the sewer system were having an impact.
Price gave an example of the Scattersville pump station, which during an April rain event had 100 fewer run hours than during a similar event in April 2020.
“The repairs are working,” Price told the council, while noting that point repairs were expected to come in under the budgeted amount of approximately $385,000.
Price also said that the department would be able to make some change orders to the project.
The sewer department is also using its camera truck to identify problem areas for future repair projects.
“That’s another piece of equipment the city bought a few years ago,” Price said. “We’re already ready for a 2021 point repair project, and I will present a 2022, 2023. We’ve broken down the sewer system, and we have a plan for 2027 to get it fixed.”
Price said that there were 353 overflows in 2020 as compared to 444 in 2019, which shows an improvement.
“We had fewer than we’ve ever had since 2016,” Price said. “What we’re doing is working, and we need to keep doing it.”
Price said that he planned to budget around a half-million dollars annually for sewer repairs.
With regards to the paving list, Portland Mayor Mike Callis noted that certain areas already marked for paving would have priority.
“This was left over from last year,” Callis said. “They prepped the short section of Portland Boulevard, and the pavers never got back in town. We prepped the ballcourt at Meadowbrook and they never got back. We need them to be the first two projects.”
The mayor said that it was also necessary to seal and restripe both Richland Park and Meadowbrook Park, with an estimated cost of around $60,000.
Callis also said that he would like to purchase a four-ton hot box so that city workers could get asphalt and keep it hot while using.
“If we get our own hot box, I think guys can work smarter,” Callis said.
Callis asked the council members to review the list and offer input on whether certain projects should be prioritized.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
