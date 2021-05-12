The Portland City Council had a short and mostly routine agenda during its May 3 meeting.
The council approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to review and report to the board on water, sewer, stormwater and sanitation rates and fees. The committee will consist of council members Brian Woodall, Megann Thompson and Thomas Dillard.
During an April meeting, the council heard from Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price on the need to find revenue to address issues with Portland’s water system, including aging infrastructure and growing demand.
Members also heard a presentation on future water models from Greg Sanford, an engineer with OHM Advisors.
“Your current water treatment plant’s design is 2.8 million gallons per day,” Sanford told the board. “Actual output is about 2.7 million gallons.”
Based on historical billing data, Sanford said that residential growth over the next 20 years could add around 680,000 gallons needed per day, or 4,600 homes. That number does not include any commercial or industrial development.
“What do we do in a pinch ... that’s really the challenge,” Sanford said.
Supplementing the current water supply could mean options such as purchasing water, reducing water loss, regulating irrigation and reusing effluent, based on the OHM report.
Reducing water loss by half would save an estimated 432,000 gallons per day, while the city’s top irrigation use consumes an estimated 100,000 gallons per day.
“This is a combination,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Can we squeeze any more out of the plant currently? Can we find some lost water we haven’t been able to find and save that? We probably have more capacity than we thought we have. It’s about managing what we do have.”
Proposed capital upgrades include transmission mains to the Mason and Oak Hill tanks, replacing the Oak Hill tank, improvements along North Broadway and improvements to the city’s water treatment plant.
“That will allow you to move more water through what you’ve got, further away from the downtown network,” Sanford said. “There are several communities in the exact same situation you’re in, same challenges going forward.”
Replacing the 865,000 feet of pipe in the core system would cost an estimated $65 million. OHM estimated that doing that over 10 years would increase the average water bill by $4.48, while a 50-year span would increase water bills by an average of 90 cents.
“Sooner or later, it’s going to have to be done,” Sanford said. “I encourage you to be proactive and proceed in that manner.”
The council also approved the annexation of 2.33 acres on TGT Road, which was being done at the owner’s request. Also approved on second reading were the rezoning of 109 Liberty Street to central business district and amending the North Gateway planning study to convert 41.64 acres from institutional to residential.
The purchase of two commercial zero-turn riding mowers for the Portland Parks Department received approval at a cost of $28,863.80, as did a change order of $13,000 for engineering services in the 2020 Sewer System Improvements Point Repairs.
A previous resolution establishing an account for deposits for future fire-hydrant placement was rescinded. Callis said that those funds will be turned over to a hydrant plan being developed by the city’s utilities director.
Commissioners also approved a certificate of compliance for the future North Broadway Wine & Spirits, to be located at 600 N. Broadway. That will allow the business owner to request a permit to sell alcohol.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.