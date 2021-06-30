The Portland City Council gave final approval to the city’s 2021-22 budget during its June 21 meeting.
The $11.641-million budget leaves the city’s property tax rate at $1.06, unchanged from the previous year.
“This also includes a 3-%, across-the-board raise for all our employees,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “We were glad to be able to do that. It’s our largest increase in five years.”
Budget amendments for the current fiscal year were also approved.
The council voted to dissolve the city’s industrial revolving fund and transfer its remaining balance of $136,760 to a restricted fund balance within the general fund.
“This is something that’s been around since the late 1980s,” Callis said of the industrial revolving fund, which was created to provide loans to expand economic opportunities within the city. “Talking with the comptroller, it’s no longer technically a revolving fund. It can be consolidated into general fund, and we’ll bring to you how best to disburse that.”
The council also approved sewer and water-main extensions for the Twin Lakes subdivision, which will contain 84 lots. Sewer and water taps for the Young Hills subdivision on Highway 52E were also approved.
Engineering agreements for the 2021 Gas System Improvement on Highway 259 and West Fork Drakes Creek, as well as the 2021 Sewer Repair Project, received approval on second reading.
Best bids to provide supplies to the natural gas departments also received approval. A similar proposal for the water department was deferred after Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price said that one contractor was having problems delivering on schedule.
“We’ve been waiting on parts from them for an extended period of time,” Price said. “Their performance is not meeting our standard right now. I don’t want to award this contract when they can’t meet our standards.”
Two job descriptions — a solid waste crew lead and a stormwater technician — were approved on first reading and will come back in July for second votes.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.