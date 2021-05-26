The Portland City Council gave approval on first reading to the city’s proposed 2021-22 budget and property-tax rate during its May 17 meeting.
The city’s $11.269-million budget represents a $1.7-million reduction from 2020-21 and projects Portland’s fund balance at $3,374,127 on June 30, 2022.
The property tax rate is remaining at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value.
The city’s water and sewer fund has a proposed $10.655-million budget, and the gas fund has a proposed $4.951 million budget.
More than $1 million of the city’s budget will go toward debt service on existing bonds.
“As some loans drop off, we’ll be looking at how we buy some more police cars, fire engine, things like that along the way,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis noted.
Portland Finance Director Rachel Slusser noted that the city is also slated to receive $157,000 from the state that can be used on one-time expenses. Those funds are slated to go toward a sanitation burn box, a parks mower, dog-park fencing and technology use.
Slusser indicated that Portland Police Chief Jason Williams will delay the purchase of five new police cars until the old note for police vehicles is paid off in September.
A number of capital projects are included in the upcoming year’s budget, including $750,000 in fall point sewer repairs, $450,000 in system meter changeouts by the Water Department, $1,000,000 for the water department’s Old Westmoreland Transmission Line and a $4.2 million bond for Phase II construction of the wastewater treatment plant.
The second reading on the budget will take place at the council’s second June meeting.
The council also approved a certificate of compliance for Steve Guarino, who will operate the future North Broadway Wine & Spirits on North Broadway.
An ordinance on first reading to approve the rezoning off 322 Jim Courtney Road from rural residential to low-density residential also received approval, thanks to a tiebreaking vote from Callis.
Megann Thompson chose to abstain from the vote as the matter involved her stepbrother.
Aldermen also held lengthy discussions on the parks and recreation department about operational costs for the pool.
“We usually run a 35-pound bucket of chlorine, and have been giving from $60 to $70,” said Portland Parks Director Jamie White. “This year, a 50-pound bucket costs us $200. I think we’ll be able to get enough to get us through the season. But we could be looking at doubling our chemical budget.”
White noted that the pool typically does not bring in sufficient revenue to self-sustain and said that he expected numbers could be worse this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
The biggest issue with the pool is staff, White said, noting that he only has three lifeguards and typically needs 10 to operate.
White said that pay was not necessarily the issue but that having Nashville Shores and Beech Bend so close doesn’t help.
“If he can’t staff, we’re going to have to do restricted hours,” Callis said. “We won’t have a choice. It’s not just lifeguards. It’s applications across the city. People are begging for employees, and we’re just not getting applications.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
