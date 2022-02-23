Portland’s City Council gave initial approval for rezoning property on Old Westmoreland Road for a planned urban development during its Feb. 7 meeting.
The 5-2 vote on first reading would move roughly 16.75 acres from RR-County and R-15 residential to R-10 with a Residential PUD Overlay. A public hearing and second vote will have to be taken at the council’s first March meeting before becoming effective.
Thomas Dillard and Mike Hall cast the votes in opposition.
The Planning Commission had recommended the move by a 5-1 vote at its January meeting.
Votes on annexing the property and a plan of services were delayed until the second reading on the rezoning in March.
Marilyn Utley, a nearby resident, complained that the Planning vote had been rushed, saying that body “had to vote” on it at that meeting. Officials later explained that the Planning Commission must act on a request within 60 days or else the request is deemed to be automatically approved.
Some council members expressed concerns over the growing number of planned developments in Portland, saying it affected the look of the city.
“I hear, ‘They did it in White House, they did it in Hendersonville…’ I moved to Portland because you’ve got little grassy spots called yards around the house… I won’t support anything less than an R-15,” Mike Hall said. “Yeah, we need people, we need houses. But it can’t be an unbridled horse. Portland doesn’t need to look like those other communities.”
“I don’t think anybody should come to the Council counting on two votes based on their zoning… we should be open minded to any situation that comes in here,” countered Megann Thompson.
Developer Zach Wilkinson said the R-10 designation and PUD overlay was based on feedback from previous council meetings and other projects.
“There are many areas across town where R-10 and R-15 next to each other… It’s very similar zoning but is a little bit higher density,” Wilkinson said. “If you did R-15 you could build duplexes.”
Mayor Mike Callis pointed out that the 44 units on the developer’s plan were actually less than could be built on R-15 zoning, based on the city’s zoning requirements.
The assembly also approved on second reading a change to the city’s zoning ordinances defining a condominium dwelling.
Under Public Works, the council voted to require the city of Mitchellville to reimburse Portland for relocation and installation of a new sewer flow meter, along with authorizing 25 new sewer taps for Mitchellville.
Aldermen also approved on first reading changes to the city’s policy for reinstating gas, water and sewer services and setting fee structures. Under the new policy, reconnecting will be done Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a $50 fee, Monday-Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. with a $100 fee, and on weekends from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a $150 fee.
“This still was losing money and we wanted to go with the minimum fees,” Utilities Director Bryan Price told the assembly.
Council members also authorized water and sewer main extensions for the proposed Wellington Place development on TGT Road, the spring/summer paving list and allowing the mayor to sign a developer’s agreement for Wellington Place.
The spring/summer paving list includes Old Parkers Chapel Road, Bobs Way, Kays Way, Goostree Court, a section of Kirby Drive, Cora Street, Heritage Drive, Delrose Drive, Kimberly Street, Sharon Drive and Nikita Drive. Also included are sealing and striping the parking lots at Richland Park and Meadowbrook Park, and paving the golf course parking lot. A downtown grant would cover milling, paving and striping Main Street, paving and striping East Market Street, repairing Main Street sidewalks and sealing/striping the gazebo parking lot and the Moyee-Green parking lot.
The council approved the various restructuring of golf course operations, including the creation of a Golf Course Manager and a Property Maintenance Crew Lead.
The issuing of $230,000 of bonds for the purchase of five vehicles for the Portland Police Department was deferred until March to allow for investigation into whether the department would be able to obtain said vehicles. Callis noted that some manufacturers were limiting or shutting down production because of a shortage of computer chips.
An agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for an Interchange Lighting Program for Exit 121 off I-65 received approval. TDOT would fund half of the $1.83 million project under the agreement, while Portland has received commitments for the other half from block grant funds and the Robertson County Industrial Development Board.
A bid of $6,296,323.60 from Cleary Construction for the Portland Airport’s runway rehabilitation project was approved and the contract was approved on first reading, with a second vote to come in March.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.