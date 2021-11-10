Members of Portland’s City Council received a briefing on school security from Police Chief Jason Williams during the assembly’s Nov. 1 meeting.
The update came in the light of a recent alleged social media threat against Portland schools, and Williams presented aldermen with a report on the incident. While Portland PD responded to the high school after the alleged threat came to light, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office was in charge of the investigation.
“It is important to understand that the school is technically Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, so they’re the primary agency on that sort of thing,” Williams noted. “We have a great working relationship with all of them… but we only respond there if they call for our assistance.”
Williams said the incident was “a thing that kinda got blown out of proportion thanks to social media” and that many of the comments at the time were based on speculation rather than fact.
Portland’s Police Department is committed to being as transparent as possible, the chief added, when it comes to incidents in the community. But Williams noted that in some cases, information has to be held for public safety.
“We want to recognize when a situation is going on and push out accurate information as quickly as we can,” Williams said. “In terms of the school system, we typically yield that to the sheriff’s office or the School Board.”
Williams said the alleged threat appeared on Snapchat and referenced other schools in Sumner County, not just in Portland.
“Obviously we take every one of these serious and we’re going to respond like it’s the real thing every time,” he added.
Williams added that he was tired of seeing his work ethic and commitment to Portland questioned in online comments, saying, “Anybody who knows me knows I care about the welfare of this city… I take my job vey serious and if something needs doing, I’m going to get it done.”
Council members expressed their support and appreciation of Chief Williams, with Brian Woodall saying, “I appreciate what you do and I know all of you have the best interest of our community at heart.”
Mayor Mike Callis echoed the comments, noting that Williams had called him around 8 a.m. to inform him of the incident and kept him updated throughout.
“Chief Williams does a great job and we’re very fortunate in Portland to have the staff we do,” Callis said.
In other business, the council approved a resolution allowing the creation of a fire service automatic aid agreement between the city and Highland Volunteer Fire Department. The agreement allows one agency to respond if the other requires assistance, even on something outside Portland city limits.
Also approved was on first reading an ordinance amending the mayor’s pay to be an average of 110% of the city’s department heads.
“Gallatin does 10% over the highest-paid department head, so it’s not out of range,” Vice Mayor Drew Jennings said, while noting that the change would not take effect until after the next mayoral election.
Mike Hall asked for a specific dollar figure prior to the measure coming back for a second reading next month, and Callis noted that the mayor’s salary was last increased in 2016.
Two re-zonings were approved on first reading: roughly 5.9 acres at North Broadway and Magnolia Springs Road from low-density residential to general commercial services and 67.9 acres on Jim Courtney Road from rural residential to low-density residential. Hall voted no and Alderwoman Megann Thompson abstained from the second vote, which came back for a rehearing after failing previously.
“The North Gateway corridor study anticipated this as mixed-use property: residential and commercial,” Thompson said of the first proposal. “His access is to Highway 109 only, it doesn’t connect to Magnolia.”
The board also approved on second reading an engineering agreement for the Mason tank 12-inch water line connector, on first reading a $4.377 million agreement with Cumberland Pipeline for the 2021 Gravity Sewer Interceptor Project and on first reading a new policy for hydrant meter rentals. Under the new policy a $3,000 deposit is required and the meter is billed at a $50 monthly minimum, to cover up to 5,000 gallons of use. Further usage would be billed at the current commercial rate.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.