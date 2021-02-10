The Portland City Council approved on first reading at its Feb. 1 meeting an ordinance establishing a list of job descriptions for city government.
“Some of these are for if an employee is getting experience and moving up,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Right now, we don’t have a mechanism to honor their experience, because we don’t have that job description. This guy may need to be making more, but we don’t even have a position for that.”
The mayor added that his office had received three estimates for a wage study, ranging from $14,000 to $20,000. The wage study would be used to identify pay ranges for city employees with an eye toward being competitive with similar jurisdictions.
“A lot of these positions already exist, and we’re reclassifying them,” Callis said. “In the police department, there’s a patrol officer. Well, we have several patrol officers. But if the chief wants to add two, he’ll put that in the budget, and y’all will evaluate if the budget can support the hiring.”
Callis addressed the potential of an increase in the federal minimum wage and how it would affect city government. The Biden administration is proposing a gradual increase to $15 per hour.
“If that ends up passing, it will have an effect on everything we do in our budgets,” Callis said. “It will have an adverse effect on everything that we would do.”
Alderman Brian Woodall asked whether a wage study should be done now or held off until seeing if a minimum-wage increase takes place.
“I hate to put that off, but I’m not sure what we do now and then turn around and that comes in,” alderman Thomas Dillard said.
Callis suggested that the results of a wage study could be adjusted in response if the minimum wage goes up.
The board also approved on first reading the creation of a golf course assistant superintendent position within the public works department. A second reading will be held in March.
Aldermen also rejected unanimously a proposal to permit accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The proposal would have changed Portland’s zoning ordinance to allow ADUs, such as converted garages or basements on current residential properties.
The planning commission voted 9-0 at its Nov. 10 meeting to recommend rejection of the proposal. The measure came before the city council late last year, which voted to send it back for further clarification on the details.
“I’ve yet to have anyone come before the council and say, ‘I need this,’ ” said alderman Mike Hall. “I had five people who contacted me in person who did not want this and were adamant about it.”
City Planner Kealan Millies-Lucke said she had examined other nearby jurisdictions and that Hendersonville, Sumner County and Robertson County allow them subject to certain restrictions and that White House had no specific requirements.
“I’m kinda torn with this,” Dillard said. “As far as having a grandfather that needs care and having to send him somewhere because we didn’t have the housing for him, I feel that. I guess my only question is ... how do we enforce it?
“It’s hard enough now to enforce codes as it is. I don’t think that what works in other communities necessarily works for us.”
Alderwoman Megann Thompson added, “I feel like the wording of this has such opportunity for abuse by people with rental properties who can double down and lease it month to month. I don’t think we have a need for it right now.”
The council also approved on second reading rezoning property on Gateview Drive from general commercial to high-density residential on first reading, changing the name of William Drive to East Williams Drive and the appointment of Reginald Cone to the municipal board of zoning appeals.
Also approved on first reading was the funding of up to $4 million for the construction of a gravity sewer interceptor, including acquisition of easements and purchasing of needed properties. A second reading will be held in March.
“The project starts at Village Drive and (Highway) 109 and runs pretty much cross country through town,” said Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price. “This project will get rid of a lot of overflows and will allow us to do some projects we’ve wanted to do for a long time.
“This interceptor is going to be needed to be able to repair the Main Street area and will even have an impact on the Russell Street overflow near City Hall.”
The board approved on first reading an ordinance regarding alarm systems. The new policy would permit fines of $25 on first offense and $50 on subsequent offenses if law enforcement or fire personnel respond to a false alarm.
“This is a proactive response ... we don’t have any issues at the moment,” said Portland Police Chief Jason Williams. “We didn’t really have a method to take care of it if (owners) didn’t take action to fix it. It gives us some course of action to follow.”
The police department was also given approval to purchase 33 laptops, with the cost not to exceed $40,000.
Kim Delaney and vice mayor Drew Jennings were reappointed to the city’s audit committee for two-year terms, and the board approved $4,021.52 in change orders to the city hall renovation project.
The council also approved the third year of a contract with Retail Strategies, which works to promote Portland and attract retail businesses to the city. The contract will cost $30,000.
“We’ve seen some growth in our city,” Callis said. “I can remember years ago when we were struggling to pay the lights.”
Also approved on first reading was a contract between the Portland Airport Authority and the Tennessee Department of Transportation for design and bidding of a runway rehabilitation contract.
“As of now the final bidding is $145,700,” said Airport Director Doug Hunter. “Our local match is five%. Some of that will be paid for by CARES (the federal coronavirus relief act).”
The council’s next meeting will be held on March 1.
