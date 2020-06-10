The Portland City Council rejected by a 5-2 vote a number of new planning and zoning fees during its June 1 meeting, which was held electronically pursuant to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 16.
“The county is getting ready to take over zoning authority,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “That could go into effect as early as June 1. We will lose a considerable amount of revenue with the permits when the county starts taking that over.”
Portland Planning Director Richard Donovan added, “We are looking to add a few fees to cover things that occur during the development process that right now are being subsidized by the taxpayer.”
Among the new fees would have been $100 for subdivision surety renewal, street acceptance and plat amendments in subdivisions, fees of up to $200 for sewer, water, stormwater and road plan reviews in subdivision construction, and fees of $50 for a zoning verification letter and $100 for a zoning compliance letter.
“I realize a lot of these fees are new, for things we’ve never charged before,” Donovan saidd.
Aldermen Thomas Dillard, Brian Harbin, Drew Jennings, John Kerley and Megann Thompson voted no, while Mike Hall and Jody McDowell voted yes.
Another zoning ordinance passed on first reading rezones property at 925 N. Broadway from RS-40 (single family, low-density residential) and R-40 (low-density residential) to CMU (corridor mixed use).
Council members also approved the city’s proposed 2020-21 budget on the first reading Monday night. The proposed budget assumes a revenue decrease of $793,250 from the previous year and projects a $1.2 million deficit in the city’s general fund.
“This was driven primarily by reduced revenues, based on the fact that the COVID-19 effect on our first quarter and on our property taxes,” said Portland Finance Director Doug Yoeckel.
The budget does include a 1.5-% pay raise for city employees, but Yoeckel noted that previous recommendations were that the raise not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2021.
Budget amendments to the city’s 2019-20 budget and that of the water and sewer fund and the gas fund were also approved on first reading. The water and sewer fund’s $17.6-million budget for 2020-21 was also approved on the first reading.
Five public works resolutions received the council’s approval. One authorizes a change order of $2,500 for PG Environmental to provide additional revisions to the city of Portland’s sewer use ordinance, local limits, enforcement response plan and standard operating procedures.
The other four resolutions authorize water and/or sewer main extensions for Deer Run multi-family residences on Highway 52 East, for Orchard Place multi-family residences on W.B. Dye Road and for CDJ Farms residences on Jim Courtney Road.
Callis told the council that the Portland Chamber of Commerce has opted to cancel the June 11 Music on Main event and hopes to reschedule it in October.
Callis also pointed out that the city swimming pool will not open this season.
“After we looked at the guidelines from the governor, we realized that the extra staff and limited foot traffic would probably cause us more cost, and during this economic downturn, we don’t want to lose money,” Callis said.
The council’s June 22 meeting will also be held electronically, at which time the city budget will be voted upon on the second reading.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.