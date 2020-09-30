The Portland City Council sent a proposal to allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) back to the planning commission for reconsideration during its Sept. 14 meeting.
The proposed ordinance would allow ADUs, also known as garage apartments, subject to certain restrictions such as a maximum of 800 square feet and placement at least 10 feet from other buildings.
At its Aug. 11 meeting, the Portland Municipal Regional Planning Commission voted 10-0 to recommend rejecting the proposed amendment.
“Picture every single house in town can stick another house in their backyard and bypass a lot of the ordinances we have,” alderman Mike Hall said. “It’s going to open Pandora’s Box to a lot of issues, in my opinion.”
Alderman Brian Harbin added, “We’ve looked at this several times over the years but never gotten to this point. I understand the fear we have but I don’t think that’s reasonable.”
Ultimately, the council opted to send the proposal back to the planning commission for further discussion.
A number of planning and codes ordinances were also approved, including:
- Adding a residential redevelopment overlay section to city zoning requirements;
- Rezoning properties on Highway 259 (low-density residential), Freedom Drive (low-density residential), South Russell Street and Portland Boulevard (medium-density residential), and Drakewood Drive (low-density residential).
The council also approved the adoption of the 2018 International Building Codes, but opted to remove requirements for sprinkler systems in one- and two-family residential construction.
A motion to rezone the Wellington Place subdivision to low-density residential was deferred until the next in-person meeting by a 4-3 vote, with Portland Mayor Mike Callis breaking the tie.
The council also approved a bid of $62,724.50 for a traffic signal at Searcy Road and Highway 52.
During discussion, Jamie White of the Portland Parks and Recreation Office said that new lighting had been added to the skate park in Meadowbrook Park.
The tennis courts at Meadowbrook will be replaced with two new sand volleyball courts, but tennis courts may be installed at Richland Park.
Also approved were agreements for 2020 Sewer Point repairs ($53,000) and wastewater treatment plant improvements ($960,000).
Changes to the natural gas municipal code were approved, requiring persons desiring gas main extensions to pay the cost of those extensions, and requiring that natural gas service be made available to all lots within new subdivisions and residential, commercial and industrial developments.
The council also approved a resolution requesting permission from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a secondary outfall in Portland’s city lake for the wastewater treatment plant.
Four reappointments were also approved: Phil Hobdy to the Municipal Airport Authority, Glenda Brewer to the Housing Authority Board, Jody McDowell to the Water Management Advisory Group and Kim Rice to the Cable Television Commission.
Callis reminded those watching of the upcoming sales tax referendum in November. If passed, it would increase the local option sales tax by a half-cent to 2.75%.
Callis added that the council hoped to be able to resume meeting in public beginning with the first October meeting. The council has been meeting electronically under authority granted by Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.