After several years in planning and collecting and several different proposed sites, the Portland City Museum officially opens on Oct. 2 at the historic Moye-Green House.
The Moye-Green House seemed like a natural fit for a museum since it is city property and once had a direction connection to Portland’s railroad history as well.
The problem was that, for several years, after the city obtained and renovated the Moye-Green House, located at the corner of South Russell and Wheeler Streets in downtown Portland, it was needed to house some of the city’s public works employees. Now, with the recent renovation of Portland City Hall creating the ability for most of the city’s employees to be under one roof, it freed up the Moye-Green House to serve as the city’s museum.
City historian Nathan Shadowens, who has been helping to spearhead the museum project, is pleased that it is finally about to become a reality.
The museum itself has actually existed in smaller form for a few years. Some of it was briefly housed at the Days Gone By Museum in town, and later on, a rotating set of items were on display in the foyer at city hall prior to its renovation.
At one point two to three years ago, the city was given the property of the furniture store that had been owned and operated by former Portland mayor Dan Jenkins. However, that property was eventually deemed unsuitable and needed too much work to make it suitable. Shadowens, who is a veterinarian in town, even has some things stored away in his attic waiting to put them on display.
“As far as how long the process has been going, a lot of people have wanted a museum for quite awhile,” Shadowens said. “I had been really, really wanting one, but I didn’t really find an outspoken ally until (former councilman and vice mayor) John Kerley came back from his job at the FBI. We really started in earnest about a year ago when we discovered we would be able to use the Moye-Green House. The city told us we could use that because the building of the new city hall would have almost all the departments under one roof.”
With all the things that Shadowens has collected for the museum, deciding what will go on display was a bit of a tough choice. But with so many items available, the museum display can be rotated regularly.
To begin with, the museum will display medical items, school items, a home-life section, a section dedicated to the railroad and one that will include agricultural and industrial history in Portland.
“It’s really hard because our space is limited,” Shadowens said. “The whole time, we knew that I had more stuff than space would allow to be displayed. So, the good news is that some things are duplicate or multiple items from the same estate or that tell the same story, so we can narrow down to the items we are going to display. We have it down to a medical display, a school display, a home-life display, a railroad display and an agricultural/industrial display that includes advertising for various businesses that were in Portland.”
Of course, the agricultural portion will have lots of information and memorabilia related to the annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Many of the items have been donated over the years, with lots being provided by private citizens. The Portland Leader donated much of its archives when the newspaper moved from its long-time office on Broadway in 2019. Shadowens said that, currently, the museum is not accepting physical donations but is accepting monetary donations.
Shadowens has also gone to auctions and estate sales searching for Portland-related items to fit in the museum.
“The reality is every day we wait and every day we put off, more and more stuff is being destroyed or given away or being sold,” Shadowens said. “A prime example is that I ended up buying a cabinet from an estate sale in Bowling Green that, lo and behold, was from the depot here in Portland. It was bought several years ago by a man that loved the L & N Railroad. It ends up in Bowling Green, and I ended up bidding against 80 people for this cabinet. There were 80 of us, and who is to say it wouldn’t disappear forever from this area. That’s what stuff does.”
In addition to the various Portland-life-related displays, there will be a room that will be dedicated to some of Portland’s more well-known residents. Memorabilia and items vary, but there will be items on display featuring country music star Ronnie McDowell, National Basketball Association standout Corey Brewer and former Tennessean newspaper writer Elmer Hinton, for whom the Portland Library bears his name.
Since the end of June and beginning of July, work has been being done on getting the items into the Moye-Green House and getting them ready for display in order by the Oct. 2 opening.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, and that will be followed by the open house, with refreshments being provided. Portland resident Albert Dittes will be there to entertain by playing the organ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.