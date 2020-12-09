The city of Portland announced last week that it has closed its business office to walk-in traffic until further notice.
The announcement was made in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to help maintain adequate staffing needs in the building, which is located at 107 N. Broadway.
Those needing to conduct business at the facility are still able to use the drive-thru lanes. Business may also be conducted online or by phone.
The city of Portland reminds citizens that utility bills may be paid online using Xpress Bill Pay. The link may be found on the city’s website at cityofprtlandtn.gov.
As of last Tuesday, Sumner County had 1,276 active cases of COVID-19 reported. In the previous seven days, the county had an average positive test rate of 22.3%, and Sumner has averaged 138.8 new cases per day for the past 14 days.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
