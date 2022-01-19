Portland’s City Council approved plans to spend over $1.2 million to purchase a new fire engine and police cars during its Jan. 11 meeting.
The fire engine and other necessary equipment would be purchased during the 2022-23 fiscal year at a cost not to exceed $975,000, according to Fire Chief Sam Thornton.
“We have a history of purchasing a new engine every nine to 10 years,” Thornton told the assembly. “The current age of our engines is 36, 20 and nine years old. Our two ladder trucks are 30 and 10 years old. So we have some age on the fleet.”
Thornton said the fire department has three outstanding loans, one of which will be paid off in each of the next three years. By the end of 2024 there would be $95,000 in debt service freed up, he estimated.
“Each year we should be moving closer to it not being a burden on the budget,” the chief said.
Thornton added that his department was looking into grants for replacement of ladder trucks. In addition he cited safety concerns as some of the older trucks do not meet the most current National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) standards, saying that could potentially leave the city open to litigation.
“That’s the standard we’re going to be judged against: why were you in a 20-year-old apparatus that doesn’t have safety features that are recommended now?” Thornton said.
The proposed new truck would replace the 20-year-old vehicle. Alderman Brian Woodall asked why it would not replace the oldest vehicle and was told Portland Fire needs the tanker capacity to maintain its ISO rating. Thornton said he hopes to combine replacement of the oldest fire engine and oldest ladder truck via grants.
Police cars would be purchased by issuing $250,000 worth of bonds and refinancing two current bonds of $260,000, for a total cost of $510,000.
The council also approved a resolution requesting the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to formally dissolve the Municipal-Regional Planning Commission and establish a Portland Municipal Planning Commission in its place.
“Once we lost zoning authority (outside the city), this is what all cities in the county are doing,” Callis noted. “They’ll have to change the process about annexation, for example.”
The Planning Commission gave its approval to this plan in December and it must pass the council on a second reading in February. Three current members of the Planning Commission who live outside the city limits would lose their seats under the plan, the mayor added.
A clarification of the definitions of a condominium dwelling was also approved on first reading.
The council also approved a measure granting additional sick time for city employees during 2022, as long as it is for COVID. The provision grants up to 80 hours that may be taken if an employee becomes ill or is the primary caregiver for someone infected with COVID. The hours must be documented and may not be carried over into a new year.
“We lost the federal provision for sick time. We’re seeing COVID cases picking back up and multiple employees are getting it,” Mayor Mike Callis said. “This may eliminate some difficulty they’re having.”
Council members approved the annexation of 5.9 acres at North Broadway and Magnolia Springs Road, along with a plan for services to the area.
An amendment to the 2021-22 city budget was approved, which covers all departments. The city’s general fund noted a $592,586 increase in revenues and $375,000 in added expenses, the water & sewer fund lists a $201,440 increase in revenue and $524,900 in added expenses and other departments also had various increases in revenues and expenses.
The council also voted to sell tracts of land on Sharon Drive and College Street as surplus property and discussed giving the old Farmers Bank building to the Chamber of Commerce. Funds from the property sale will be used for building a parking lot on the site of the Dan Jenkins building on South Broadway.
Woodall said he had discussed with Chamber Director Sherri Ferguson the possibility of giving the old bank to the Chamber.
“We are running out of space and have been looking for a new location,” Ferguson said. “The number of events we have, we’re storing a lot of items. I do want to stay in the downtown area; it makes good sense for us. This would be a great opportunity for the Chamber.”
Alderman Thomas Dillard objected to giving the building away, saying, “We’ve got paving, sidewalks, everything we continue to tell people we can’t do. We’ve got a piece of property we can sell and we’re giving it away?”
Ultimately no decision was made and the issue will likely come up at a future City Council meeting.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
