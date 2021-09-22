The Portland City Council took an initial step toward changing the court costs for cases heard by the city judge.
The board approved on first reading an ordinance to establish “reasonable” court costs and to levy a local litigation tax.
Portland Police Chief Jason Williams noted that current court costs are $49. The ordinance would raise that number to $67.50, with an added local litigation tax of $13.75. For vehicle equipment violations that are dismissed for compliance, such as inoperable headlights or lack of registration, court costs of $25 may be established.
“That way the city is getting a little something for the time and resources spent, but the person with the violation is not getting totally gouged,” Williams said.
Williams also noted that the litigation tax is already in place but had never been documented in ordinance.
Another ordinance adopted on first reading allows Portland to recover $5 of costs associated with electronic citations. Williams said that Portland does not currently have that capability but that his office would like to have it. Tennessee law allows municipalities to collect a $5 fee for each citation that results in a conviction.
Williams said that fee would ideally go into a dedicated account to pay for electronic citation machines, rather than having to ask for general fund money to pay for the equipment. The ordinance also provides that the $5 fee would sunset after five years.
“This is where you can just scan a driver’s license,” Williams said. “An officer just signs the violation and prints it out. It takes about half the time and eliminates a sloppy handwriting issue.”
Council members also approved on second reading an architectural agreement for renovations of the Portland Police Department building, not to exceed $116,000.
The council approved on second reading changes to the city’s zoning ordinance with regards to self-storage facilities.
“This was a reduction of parking places ... they realized they didn’t need as many parking spaces as they asked for,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said.
Also approved on second reading was a change in the North Gateway Planning Study for 94.32 acres on Eubanks Road from regional activity center to industrial. An accompanying zoning change for the property from general commercial service to heavy commercial district was also approved.
A proposed rezoning for 103 Lyons Drive from RS-40 to RS-20 was referred back to the planning commission after questions arose about the availability of sewer to the property.
The council approved a resolution setting 2022 providers for non-health insurance coverage for city employees and approved the sale of surplus property adjoining the city’s municipal golf course to a neighbor for its appraised fair market value.
A three-year contract with Scotty’s Contracting & Stone to provide road paving maintenance and materials to the city was approved on first reading and will come back in October. The contract also includes two renewals of one year each.
Other public works items approved included a safety partners matching grant of up to $3,000, an engineering agreement for water and sewer improvements on High Street and Portland Boulevard (on the first reading for $135,800), an agreement for water/wastewater pump maintenance services, a $257,025 change order for additional repairs as part of the 2020 Sewer Systems Improvement Point Repairs, and a new adjustment policy for water customers.
The new policy requires customers with water leaks to seek one adjustment to their bill every 12 months and that documentation must be provided showing that a leak has been fixed. Customers may also apply to have their sewer bill adjusted, if applicable.
Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price said that the added sewer repairs would add about 20 point repairs and four main line replacements to the project.
Budget amendments of $58,000 for the parks system, $27,000 for the water plant, $307,000 for fall point repairs in the water and sewer fund, and $400,000 for the radio read metering project were also approved on first reading.
The council also approved the elimination of Portland’s Cable TV Commission. Callis had noted at the previous meeting that the commission was no longer required.
Callis also updated the council on a recent cybersecurity audit and noted that recommendations included moving city emails to a more secure system.
“It wasn’t as bad as some places, but we need to go the next level,” Callis said. “Cities and businesses are held for ransom. Accounts have been purged. In fact, Portland had some accounts purged a few years ago. We’ve got to secure things at a higher level.”
Callis also recognized Larry Riggsbee for 28 years of service on the Portland Industrial Development Board and Portland Health and Education Facilities Board and presented an outstanding citizen award to Aaron Embry for service to neighbors and his community.
Portland Parks Director Jamie White said that the disc golf course had opened and that work on the volleyball courts would be starting in the near future.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
