The future of the old Dan Jenkins furniture building was a topic of discussion during the most recent Portland City Council meeting.
At the July 12 meeting, the board discussed how best to use the property, located at 205 S. Broadway. Former Portland Mayor Dan Jenkins, who passed away earlier this year, owned and operated a furniture store at the site for 37 years.
“If that thing was torn down, because I understand it’s probably not something we can use as it stands, (we can) then develop additional parking for downtown,” alderman Brian Woodall said.
Mayor Mike Callis said that he has walked through the building on more than one occasion and added, “It’s got a couple of issues. When it was donated, it didn’t have any strings attached. It’s been great during the transition.”
Callis pointed out that the city has done some work on the building, including the roof. The building is currently being used for storage.
“When we walked through it, some of us on staff weren’t sure if this was a project we want to develop,” Callis said.
The mayor noted that extra downtown parking was “definitely needed” and noted that the amount of foot traffic in the downtown area has increased.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson asked if the property could be promoted as a potential site for retail business. The city has retained the services of Retail Strategies, a consultant group that works to attract new businesses to communities.
“I was told the property was more valuable with the building gone than with the building on it,” Callis said.
Ultimately, the council agreed to ask for rough quotes on various options for the building, including renovation and demolition.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
