Arrest Reports: 03/01 through morning of 03/10
March 1st, Behrouz Dashti, 46 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 1st, Driving on Suspended License and Disorderly Conduct, court date March 15th in General Sessions.
March 1st, Mariah Darty, 25 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date March 15th in General Sessions.
March 2nd, Yanira Munguia, 27 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Speeding, court date March 17th in General Sessions.
March 3rd, Marcus Baskerville, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Robbery, court date in General Sessions.
March 3rd, Brockman Woods, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Bond Conditions, court date in General Sessions.
March 4th, Robert Swafford, 40 years old from Scottsville, KY., arrested for Simple Possession SCH V, VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and DUI 3rd, court date March 17th in General Sessions.
March 4th, Marvin Wooldridge Jr., 62 years old from Portland, arrested for Vandalism Under $1000, court date March 20th in General Sessions.
March 4th, Roger Brown, 48 years old from Portland, arrested for Criminal Trespass, court date March 20th in General Sessions.
March 5th, Jhonfre Pavon, 27 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date March 20th in General Sessions.
March 6th, Rocky Young, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Financial Responsibility, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 6th, Kristopher Beckham, 48 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Window Tint, Address Change, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 6th, Arrick White, 53 years old from Fort Wayne IN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 6th, Sheila Humphrey, 62 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH II and Driving on Suspended License, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 6th, Tiara Henderson, 30 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 6th, Marcus Williams JR., 33 years old from Hendersonville, TN., arrested for Evading Arrest, Driving on Revoked License, Reckless Driving, and Financial Responsibility, court date in General Sessions.
March 7th, Lajean Batey, 37 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 7th, Brian Groves, 43 years old from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Weapons, and Public Intoxication, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 7th, Alexus Manning, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date March 21st in General Sessions.
March 8th, Tabitha Shelton, 32 years from Cottontown, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
March 9th, Danielle Jent, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
March 9th, Juan Lopez Esteban, 23 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.