Arrest Reports: 02/03 through morning of 02/10, 2023
February 3rd, Roxroy Moodie, 34 years old from Deltona, FL., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding, court date March 14th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Derrick Wilmoth, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date February 13th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Daniel Anzures-Pacheco, 41 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, Driving Without a License, and Light Law, court date April 25th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Jeremy Smith, 33 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Judy Alcantar, 46 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Timmy Gilley, 50 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault x2, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 4th, Andrew Marchitto, 55 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Open Container, Financial Responsibility, and Altered Registration, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Logan Milender, 22 years old from Cottontown, TN., arrested for Reckless Driving, court date March 13th in General Sessions.
February 4th, Juarez Ramirez Virgilio, 53 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date February 23rd in General Sessions.
February 5th, Andrew Wilson, 27 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 2nd, court date May 23rd in General Sessions.
February 6th, Jonathan Clinard, 33 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
February 6th, Brenda Moore, 46 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
February 6th, William Collinsworth, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 6th, Ian Wells, 21 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Driving on Suspended License, Improper Display, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 14th in General Sessions.
February 6th, Markelian Washington, 44 years old from Portland, arrested for Child Abuse, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 7th, Paul Yates, 34 years old from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 7th, Leslie Bradford, 42 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 7th, James Pero, 46 years old from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Evidence, Evading Arrest, Warrant, and Pedestrian on the Roadway, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 7th, Amber Merritt, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 7th, Chelsi Ritter, 27 years old from Fairdale, KY., arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Window Tint, and Light Law, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
February 7th, Johnetta Endicott, 32 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 8th, Ester Corzo, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 8th, Marty Pike, 54 years old from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
February 10th, Robert Lattimore Jr., 36 years old and homeless, arrested for DUI 1st, Open Container, Implied Consent, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Financial Responsibility, Driving on Revoked License, and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date May 9th in General Sessions.
February 10th, Tiara Wilson, 24 years old and homeless, arrested for Public Intoxication, Misuse of 911, and Resisting Arrest, court date March 13th in General Sessions.
