Arrest Reports: 03/23 through morning of 03/31
March 23rd, Ashton Eldridge, 25 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, Court date April 5th in General Sessions.
March 24th, Daniel Soper, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
March 25th, Michael Griffin, 54 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 10th in General Sessions.
March 25th, Michael Griffin, 54 years old from Portland, arrested for Vandalism, Evading Arrest, Turn Signal, Stop Sign, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Driving on Revoked License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 10th in General Sessions.
March 26th, Colver Fuentes, 34 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Financial Responsibility, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 26th, Johnny Chomsavanh, 34 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Financial Responsibility, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 26th, Tiara Henderson, 30 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and a Warrant out of Sumner County, court in General Sessions.
March 26th, Brittany Loney, 40 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 26th, Jesus Gonzales, 49 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Window Tint, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 26th, Nancy Johnson, 49 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 27th, Brandon Anderson, 20 years old from Cottontown, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 27th, Nathaniel Bennett, 18 years old from Portland, arrested for Open Container and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 27th, Dennis Radcliffe, 43 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 27th, Ronald Briscoe II, 39 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 11th in General Sessions.
March 28th, Melvin Escobar Mejia, 34 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Driving Without a License, Failure to Yield, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
March 29th, Bryan Stone, 48 years old from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and Seatbelt Law, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
March 29th, Miguel Gonzalez, 57 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
March 29th, Taylor Magan, 29 years old from Westmoreland, TN., arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Financial Responsibility, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
March 29th, Elijah Blacksmith, 32 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Window Tint, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
March 30th, Gideon Klaing, 21 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date April 14th in General Sessions.
