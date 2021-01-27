The Cheatham County Middle School boys basketball turned a three-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead after three quarters en route to a 50-39 win over host Portland East last Thursday night in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association AA sectional tournament.
The Panthers led by eight points after one quarter and took a 22-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
However, the Cubs outscored Portland East 19-7 in the third quarter to build a 38-29 lead and eventually advance to the next round of the tournament.
“Cheatham County is a solid team and well-disciplined,” Portland East head coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “We made way too many turnovers tonight. We were taken out of our game. We beat ourselves in too many areas tonight.”
Tucker Proctor led all scorers with 19 points, including seven during the decisive third quarter by the Cubs.
“No. 1 (defending Proctor) killed us tonight,” Hollingsworth said. “They hit some 3-pointers in the first half, but we solved that in the second half. But he took over, and we had no answer for him.”
Portland East, after trailing by nine points after three periods and after falling behind by as much as 11 in the fourth quarter, cut the lead to six on two different occasions but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“We made a run ... we just ran out of gas,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s hard to prepare for a team you’ve never played before or what they have and can’t find out anything about them.”
The Panthers led 12-4 in the opening period. Skylar Hicks opened the game with a baseline jump shot before John Bumpus connected on a three-point bucket for the Cubs.
Portland East answered as Cameron Agee nailed a 3-pointer before Hicks scored again and Carson Dismang cleared the offensive boards for a putback.
Cheatham County made a foul shot before Quenten Totten found the range from the three-point stripe to create the eight-point margin.
Hicks gave the Panthers 14-4 lead as the second stanza opened, but the Cubs battled back as Proctor dropped in six points.
Proctor’s teammate, Lucas Hannah, recorded five points, including a 3-pointer as the visitors trailed 20-19.
Dismang concluded the scoring late in the half, and Portland East held a 22-19 advantage at intermission.
Dismang and Hicks each had six points for the Panthers in the first half.
Cheatham County took a 23-22 edge as Proctor sank a foul shot and Bumpus connected from outside.
Jay Guthrie fired in a 3-pointer for the Panthers, but the Cubs took the lead for good at 28-25.
Later, Dismang netted two attempts from the free-throw line, and Hicks turned a steal into a field goal that left Portland East trailing 32-29.
However, the Cubs closed out the quarter by scoring the final six points, creating a nine-point advantage.
Portland East trimmed the deficit by six points, 38-32, as the final six minutes opened when Guthrie swished a 3-pointer.
The Cubs responded by opening up a 43-32 margin by reeling off five consecutive points.
Hicks and Dismang each scored to pull their squad back to within six points (43-36) with 2:20 remaining.
However, the Panthers couldn’t get any closer.
“This loss doesn’t damper our accomplishments this season,” Hollingsworth said to his team afterwards. “Many people thought you couldn’t do what you did. We have two plaques that you deserve. The season has been great and a blast. I can walk out of here with a smile on my face.”
Hicks topped Portland East offensively with 11 points, and Dismang added 10. Guthrie netted six. Zach Langford had four. Agee and Totten chipped in with three each, and Ethan Vance finished with two.
The Panthers ended the season with a 10-3 record.
