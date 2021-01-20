The Sumner County Conference AA tournament championship game was a little closer than Portland East Middle School fans were expecting last Wednesday night.
However, the Panthers pulled out a 46-35 win to capture the title, though it didn’t come without a fight.
The Commandos, after losing twice to Portland East during the regular season, hung around until late in the third quarter when the Panthers scored the final six points of the frame and put the game away with a 10-0 run to start the fourth period.
“I knew they were a good team and that tonight would be a tough contest,” Portland East head coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “We beat them by 20-plus points in our first meeting, and they didn’t play that night like they did tonight. I knew they had some good players, and they stepped up.
“Hawkins had a good game plan to stop Carson (Dismang), and it worked for most part. Other guys stepped up tonight especially in the second half. We missed some shots, and I told the kids they didn’t have to take the first shot. We started moving the basketball around. Cameron Agee’s 3-pointers were huge in the game tonight.”
Early on, Portland East looked to have an easy time in winning the title by jumping out to a 7-0 lead as Zach Langford hit a lay-up and a free throw before Skylar Hicks tallied off an offensive rebound and Dismang scored inside.
Hawkins swished a 3-pointer and that helped the Commandos cut the lead to three, 8-5.
A 5-0 run by Hawkins opened the second stanza and gave the visitors a 10-8 lead. The Commandos later built a 15-11 advantage when Gavin Chitwood buried a 3 pointer.
Colin Dowsett recorded a basket from the three-point stripe that left Portland East trailing 15-14 with 3:12 left in the half.
Hicks swiped a pass and raced downcourt and scored, was fouled and completed the old-fashioned three-point play as the Panthers regained the lead at 17-15.
The score was tied at 17-17 and 19-19 before Dismang worked inside for a bucket and a 21-19 Purple advantage. The half ended in a 21-21 tie on a last-second bucket by Hawkins.
Jay Guthrie popped in a 3-pointer to snap the deadlock, and Hicks followed with a jumper for a Portland East.
After Hawkins made consecutive baskets to trim the deficit to a point, 26-25, Portland East extended its margin, with Dismang making both opportunities at the foul line. Agee sank a 3-pointer, and Hicks added to his total with a running jumper for a 33-25 edge late in the third quarter.
After a Reggie Brown 3-pointer left Hawkins behind by three to start the fourth quarter, Portland East put the game away as Agee and Guthrie each buried 3-pointers. Then, Dismang connected inside, and Dowsett made a pair of charity tosses for a 43-30 advantage with less than a minute remaining.
Dismang finished with a team-high 13 points, with Hicks contributing 12 and Agee scoring seven. Guthrie had six. Langford chipped in with five, and Dowsett rounded out the scoring with three.
Both teams made 15 field goals, and Portland East was 11 of 15 at the charity stripe.
“We hit free throws down the stretch tonight that we hadn’t done all season,” Hollingsworth said. “Finally, our defense played like it had all year. We didn’t play defense in the first half and gave up some, but late in the third and early fourth, our defense stepped up, and that was the key too. We got some turnovers and that allowed us to get back into our offense.
“We are excited right now to win the championship. But Saturday morning, we will get back to work to get ready for Cheatham County at home next Thursday in the regionals.”
Gabe Marroquin paced Hawkins offensively with 13 points.
