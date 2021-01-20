The Portland East Middle School boys basketball team won the Sumner County Conference AA division regular season and tournament championships. Team members include (front row, from left) Elijah Sydnor, Colin Dowsett, (back row) head coach Mike Hollingsworth, Ethan Vance, Wyatt Napier, Jay Guthrie, Cameron Agee, Carson Dismang, Skylar Hicks, Zach Langford and assistant coach Wayne Howard. Team member Kaleb Peacock is not pictured.