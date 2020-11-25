After defeating cross-town rival Portland West last Monday, the Portland East Middle School boys basketball team kept its winning ways by defeating Springfield, 38-10, last Tuesday and handing host Westmoreland a 27-10 setback on Thursday.
“We jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter,” PEMS head coach Mike Hollingsworth said about his teams’ performance against the Yellow Jackets. “Defense was causing havoc with their guards. It was basically a repeat of the previous night. We played a complete game all around.”
Carson Dismang led the way with 20 points, including 12 in the opening half. Ethan Vance followed with five points. Maxwell Moore had four. Cameron Agee scored three, and Jay Guthrie, Colin Dowsett, and Ryan Williams recorded two each.
The Panthers made 16 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and were 4 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Against the Eagles, Portland East had balanced scoring from six different players, including nine from Dismang, and Williams contributed seven. Skylar Hicks scored four. Agee and Moore each tallied three, and Guthrie rounded out the scoring with one.
“We didn’t play well offensively,” Hollinsworth said. “We missed several layups and couldn’t make free throws. They slowed the ball down against us, and I thought Coach (Jason) Graves had a great plan to keep us at bay.
“We finally broke the game open in the third quarter. Our defense was once again the key, forcing bad shots and creating turnovers. This was our third game of the week, and we might have been a little sluggish. It was kind of ugly, but we got the win and a good start to our division being 2-0 and 4-2 overall.”
The Portland East girls lost a pair of games to Springfield and Westmoreland last week.
The Lady Panthers dropped a 42-24 decision to the Lady Jackets.
Portland East fell behind 9-4 after one quarter of action and trailed 21-14 at the break. Springfield outscored Portland East 13-2 in the third quarter to put the contest away.
Taya Totten led the Panther girls in scoring with 17 points, with Lily Dunbar contributing five. KeMiyah Kelsey finishedwith two.
A 43-24 loss followed at Westmoreland. Portland East fell behind early again in facing a 21-8 deficit at halftime. The Lady Eagle outscored the Purple 23-16 over the final 12 minutes of action to post the win.
Totten paced Portland East with nine points, with Kira Smallwood scoring six and Riley Tate chipping in with five. Emily Hester and Kelsey each had two points each.
Both Portland East teams return to action after the Thanksgiving break by traveling to Macon County on Monday and returning home next Thursday to face Hawkins.
- The Portland West boys trailed by one-point heading into the fourth quarter in their game with Hawkins before losing 35-26 last Thursday.
The Panthers had overcome a 10-point deficit at halftime to close the gap to one, 17-16, with six minutes remaining to play. The Commandos held off the Purple rally by outscoring the Panthers 18-10 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Lex Stagner topped Portland West with eight points, with Tristan Calvert adding seven and Shawn Sebring scoring six. Evan Brown had four, and Ryan McGee rounded out the offense with one point.
Portland West returns to action on Monday with a road game at Greenbrier and then returns home to face Westmoreland on Dec. 3.
