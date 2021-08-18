The Portland East Middle School football team opened its season with a 22-0 loss to visiting White House on Aug. 10 at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The Blue Devils ran 39 plays from scrimmage and accumulated 148 yards in scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns and in adding another in the third.
“I thought we made them work for everything they got tonight,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “We didn’t give up a big play. Down here (in the red zone), we made them work, work, work … then, gave up a fourth-down play for a touchdown.”
Portland East was outgained 130-46 in total yardage and ran 17 plays to the Blue Devils 39.
“Offensively, we have kids that can run and move the football … we just don’t have a playmaker to make something happen,” Hicks said.
The Panthers picked up their opening first down on the game’s opening drive as quarterback Brogan High found Quenten Totten on a 15-yard pass play to move the football to the 50 yard line.
However, four consecutive running plays came up short of the first-down marker, and the football went over on downs to the visitors.
Brock Taylor was the workhorse for the Blue Devils on their first drive of the night, with 46 of his team’s yardage. Quarterback Easton Biggs capped the scoring opportunity with a 1-yard sneak.
Taylor added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
After the Panthers failed to convert on a fourth-down attempt, the visitors found the end zone again.
The Blue Devils used eight plays to drive 48 yards, with Biggs collecting his second score of the game. That created a 14-0 lead at halftime.
White House put together a 11-play, 33-yard march that started in the third quarter and ended with 4:44 remaining to play.
Biggs sneaked in from 1 yard out, and Taylor’s two-point conversion run capped the scoring.
Portland East’s best drive after halftime came after the Blue Devil touchdown.
From their own 48, High gained 3 yards on a keeper before Wyatt Napier collected 16 yards on two attempts. Then, Ladarius Leduc sped for 3 yards, moving the ball to the White House 30 yard line.
However, a pass incompletion and a rushing play that netted no gain ended the potential scoring drive.
Napier finished with 21 rushing yards on nine carries, with High collecting 7 yards and completing a 15-yard pass to Totten.
Totten also came up with an interception on defense.
Taylor led the Blue Devils with 61 rushing yards.
