The Portland East Middle School football team hit the road last Tuesday night and fell to EllisMemorial Field.
The Panthrs trailed 8-6 at halftime, but the Cougars produced a pair of second-half scores to post the win.
“We just gave up too many big plays to overcome,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “Our defense would play solid. Then, we would allow a big play.”
Portland East had the football for all but eight seconds of the first quarter but couldn’t score.
Ellis tallied on a long, third-down pass play in the second quarter, but the Panthers responded with a touchdown on a scoring strike from quarterback Brogan High to Alex Swift to trail 8-6 at intermission.
In the third period, Ellis received the second-half kickoff and scored on a long touchdown to go up 16-6 and wrapped up the scoring with a touchdown to create the final margin of victory.
“Our guys are playing heard, and it’s my job to find the right fit to put them in,” Hicks said. “These guys are here every day, and I’m proud of them. We have kids play every down and not complaining at all. They bring a positive, hungry attitude to practice every day.”
The Panthers travel back to Hendersonville to face Hawkins next Tuesday.
