The Portland East Middle School football team fell to visiting Shafer, 29-12, last Tuesday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The Panthers were able to move the football, but penalties hampered the offensive effort.
“Shafer has a good team that we couldn’t keep contained,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “Shafer scored on their first offensive play.”
The Green Wave (3-4) led by two scores before Alex Swift found the end zone on a reverse to put Portland East (2-4) on the scoreboard.
Quarterback Brogan High scored for the Purple before the game ended prematurely due to lightning.
“We moved the football for the most part, but penalties stalled out our drives multiple times,” Hicks said.
Portland East closed out the 2021 season on Tuesday night against cross-town rival Portland East.
