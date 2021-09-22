GALLATIN — The Station Camp Middle School football team scored twice over the final 40 seconds of the first half and rolled over Portland East, 40-0, last Tuesday night in a game played at Station Camp High School.
The score scoreless with a minute left in the first half, but the Bison tallied in the final minute and then returned an interception 103 yards to create a two-touchdown margin at halftime.
“The kids played a great first half on defense,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “It was 12-0 at intermission.”
The Bison (5-1) busted the contest open by reeling off 28 points over the final two quarters.
“In the third quarter, myself and the players started trying to do too much, and we got out of our game,” Hicks said. “That’s when the game got out of hand. The kids never gave up. We just started making mistakes trying to make plays to get in the game, and Station Camp took advantage.”
Portland East (2-4) will conclude the season by battling cross-town rival Portland West on Tuesday.
