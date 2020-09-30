The Portland East Middle School football squad suffered a 38-6 loss to visiting White House last Tuesday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The Panthers trailed 16-0 at halftime, but the Blue Devils recorded more three touchdowns in the second half.
“The effort wasn’t there like I was hoping it would be,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “When you play a better football team, you step up your game, not back, which I feel like we did.”
White House scored twice off Portland East turnovers, and three of the Blue Devils touchdown drives came on two plays or less.
“We didn’t tackle as well as we usually do,” Hicks said. “Their two backs had a lot of yards after contact because we didn’t team tackle.”
The Panthers’ lone touchdown came on a 61-yard run by lineman-turned-running-back Seth Hackney, who ripped off a 61-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth period.
White House finished with 240 total yards on 32 plays, while the Panthers complied 120 on 24 plays.
Portland East was slated to end its season on Tuesday night, facing city rival Portland East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.