Tournament host Portland East Middle School girls basketball team battled for three quarters but came up short in a 32-21 loss to visiting Westmoreland in last Thursday evening’s Sumner County Conference AA tournament championship game.
The Panther girls trailed by six points entering the final period before Westmoreland scored eight consecutive points to put the game away.
The Lady Eagle defense was key after scoring 14 points off Portland East turnovers.
“Westmoreland capitalized on our mistakes tonight,” Portland East head coach Sloane Gilliland said. “They switched defenses, and it hurt us. We see the (full-court) press more when we play teams like Knox Doss and Hunter.”
Taya Totten paced Portland East with nine points ,while Ava Montandon added six and KeMiyah Kelsey three. Kira Smallwood had two points, and Lily Dunbar rounded out the scoring with one.
Portland East made seven field goals.
Westmoreland got on the scoreboard first as Payton Crump turned a steal into an easy lay-up before Montandon tied the contest up for Portland East.
Crump scored again, but then, Totten knotted the game with a running jumper.
The Lady Panthers surged in front on a Dunbar foul shot, but the Eagles’ Gintre Freeman connected on two attempts at the charity stripe for a 6-5 edge.
Smallwood gave Portland East its last lead of the game with a basket as the first period ended.
Westmoreland scored six consecutive points to open the second quarter to take a 12-7 lead at the 4:36 mark.
Montandon canned two foul shots for the Lady Panthers to close the gap to three, 12-9, with 4:36 left in the half.
Westmoreland managed just one free throw over the remaining minutes while Montandon scored late as Portland East faced a 13-11 deficit at the break.
The host squad stayed close in the third quarter with a Totten basket and a Kelsey 3-pointer leaving the Panthers trailing 17-16.
The Lady Eagles closed the period on a 7-2 run as Freeman tallied five of those points for a 24-18 advantage.
Both teams struggled offensively over the final six minutes with only four field goals scored combined.
However, Westmoreland put the game away with six unanswered points to extend to the lead to 14 points, 32-18, with a minute remaining. Richardson had four points, and Crump and Freeman each tallied a basket.
Totten closed out the scoring for Portland East with a three-point bucket.
“I thought we fought hard in the third after making a couple of minor adjustments at halftime,” Gilliland said. “Westmoreland is a good team.
“The good thing is we get to play next Thursday. The girls are excited about coming to practice and being together.”
Richardson had 13 points to top the Lady Eagles in scoring, with Freeman contributing 11. Crump had six points, and Ayla Tuttle recorded two.
