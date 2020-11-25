The Portland East Middle School girls basketball team won the first meeting of the season over cross-town rival Portland West by holding off a fourth-quarter rally for a 22-18 win.
Portland East was leading 20-11 with five minutes left to play before Portland West trimmed the deficit to three, 21-18, at the 2:00 mark. Portland East Kemiyah Kelsey made one of two free throws in the final seconds of the contest for the final margin of victory.
“We pulled out a win tonight,” Portland East coach Sloane Gilliland said. “We had Lily (Dunbar) and Kira (Smallwood) in foul trouble, and due to COVID, we had to put a sixth-grader in. Our subs played some big minutes for us tonight.”
Taya Totten, Portland East’s leading scorer, picked up her fifth foul late in the game.
“It’s always a close game when Portland East and Portland West plays,” Portland West head coach Rachel James said. “I told the girls in the locker room that it was the best game I’ve seen them play. We were missing a point guard, and we had some younger girls step up and carry us.”
The game was tied at 2 as Kelsey opened the scoring with a pair of foul shots for Portland East and Kenslee Gregory drilled a jumper for Portland West.
Neither team scored again until Smallwood popped a 3-pointer for Portland East. Mia Humphrey worked through the defense for a Portland West basket before Totten connected from outside on a three-point bucket to give Portland East an 8-4 advantage.
Portland East extended its lead in the second period as Totten tallied on a lay-up and added a short basket for a 12-5 spread. Portland West’s Mia Humphrey closed out the first-half scoring by netting one of two charity tosses, pulling her squad within six points at the halftime break.
Totten scored on fast break in the third quarter for a 14-6 lead, but converted shots by Humphrey and Guorchick Mut pulled Portland West to within four, 14-10.
Kelsey and Totten answered with consecutive baskets to recreated an eight-point margin late in the third quarter.
Humphrey closed out the scoring with a free throw as Portland West trailed 18-11 heading into the final period.
Totten’s jumper in the lane started the fourth-quarter scoring and gave Portland East a 20-11 edge.
However, Portland West rallied as Madison Fitzgerald, Gregory, and Halie Rosasco connected from the outside, and Gregory made a foul shot to create the 21-18 score.
Portland East missed three consecutive attempts from the charity stripe, but after a Portland West turnover, Kelsey sealed the win for Portland East by nailing the second of two attempts at the free throw-line.
Totten led all scorers with 14 points, with Kelsey firing in five. Smallwood finished with three. Portland East made 8 of 36 field-goal attempts and were 4 of 16 at the free-throw line.
Portland West was topped by Humphrey with seven points, Gregory with five, and Fitzgerald, Mut, and Rosasco all contributed two.
The West girls made 7 field goals out of 41 attempts and finished with a 4-of-18 effort at the free-throw stripe.
