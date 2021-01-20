The Portland East Middle School girls basketball team defeated Portland West, 35-20, last Tuesday in the first round of the Sumner County AA division tournament, which was held at Portland East.
The victory placed Portland East in the championship game last Thursday night.
The Portland East girls led 15-8 at halftime but extended that advantage to 12 points by then end of the third quarter.
Taya Totten led Portland East with 17 points, with Ava Montandon contributing 11, including six in the second stanza. Ke’Miyah Kelsey finished with four points. Kira Smallwood netted two, and Stori Russell contributed one.
Portland East converted 15 field goals.
“Ava is always in the right place at the right time,” Portland East head coach Sloane Gilliland said of the eighth-grader’s baskets in the first half. “She came to us with a nice touch. We worked on some little things with her. She brings some calmness to the team.”
Montandon’s three field goals in the second stanza helped propel Portland East to the halftime advantage.
However, Portland West assistant coach Jessica Ebinger pointed to the first quarter as a key in the game.
“Portland East started off strong,” Ebinger said. “We gave up way too quickly and were completely outhustled.”
Portland West was led by Mia Humphrey and Madison Fitzgerald, who scored seven points each. Isabella Curtis netted four points, and Halie Rosasco contributed one.
“Mia had hurt us in our two regular-season games,” Gilliland said. “Our goal was to limit her touches, and we did that tonight.”
Portland West took the early lead as Humphrey cleared the offensive boards on two trips downcourt for a pair of putbacks.
Kelsey put Portland East on the scoreboard, and Montandon fired in a basket in the lane for a 4-4 deadlock at the 2:10 mark.
Totten closed out the period with a 3-pointer and a 7-4 advantage.
Curtis drew Portland West to within one, 7-6, on a jumper, but that would be as close as her team would come.
Portland East got shots from Kelsey and Montandon to increase the lead to five, 11-6.
Fitzgerald connected from outside to keep Portland West close, but Portland East would finish the half with contributions from Montandon and Totten to establish a 15-8 edge at the break.
Portland East went up 17-8 as the third frame opened, but Fitzgerald and Curtis made consecutive shots for Portland West to create a 17-12 margin.
