HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland East middle School football squad picked up a road win last Tuesday night by defeating Hunter, 22-8, at Beech High School.
The Panthers dominated from the opening kickoff.
The visitors scored on their second drive of the second quarter and added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pad their lead.
Hunter found the end zone in the final minutes of the contest.
“It was a fun night,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “We were able to play everyone, and that gives them experience and confidence.”
Portland East picked up a pair of first downs on its opening series while forcing the Bucs to punt and later regaining possession of the football on a failed fourth-down attempt by the hosts.
“The first quarter went fast,” Hicks said. “We took over after Hunter’s second drive and scored.”
The Panthers drove 57 yards downfield, with Carter Conrad capping the march with a 6-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
Hunter took possession of the football after the touchdown, but the Panther defense held, with the half ending with Portland East on top 6-0.
Neither team could score in the third quarter, but the Panthers punched across two scores over the final eight minutes.
The Panthers marched 41 yards, with Tristan Offenburg going in from 5 yards out. Jintre House added the two-point conversion to create a 14-0 advantage.
House later bust through on a 3-yard touchdown run, with Skylar Hicks adding the two-point conversion for a 22-point lead.
Hunter scored late on a touchdown pass.
“All three of our touchdown drives were 10 plays or more,” Hicks said of his team’s ball-control offense.
Defensively, the Purple came up with two turnovers and didn’t give up a score until late.
“We had a team effort on defense tonight,” Hicks said. “We had some good film on them.”
Hicks said that he is pleased with the team effort by the Panthers week in and week out.
Portland East had 28 players on the squad compared to Hunter’s 65-plus players.
Despite the numbers discrepancy, Hicks is regularly complimented regarding the Panthers’ effort each week.
“All the coaches we play against praise our efforts,” Hicks said. “It was nice to win tonight.”
Portland East will close out the 2020 season against city rival Portland West next Tuesday.
