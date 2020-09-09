The Portland East Middle School football team made its second trip to Gallatin’s Wave Yard a success with an 8-6 win over Shafer last Tuesday night.
Both Gallatin middle-school football teams play at the high school stadium. Two weeks ago, the Panthers opened the season with a 14-6 loss to Rucker-Stewart.
“This was hard-fought win,” Panther head coach Hunter Hicks said. “It was much like the Rucker-Stewart game. We fought all night, and we make teams earn everything they get. We kept on fighting.”
The Wave led 6-0 at halftime after scoring on a long run midway through the second period.
The Panthers took advantage of a Shafer turnover early in the second half to notch the go-ahead score.
Carter Conrad capped a four-play drive with a 55-yard romp to tie the game, and Jintre House placed the Panthers on top for good by racing into the end zone with the two-point conversion to account for the winning margin.
“We showed a lot of grit and mental toughness,” Hicks said. “I thought we were better conditioned in the trenches. We have three guys that never came off the football field and nine that plays about 95% of the game. I saw our offense improving tonight. We had some drives that ran the clock down.”
Wyatt Napier sealed the win by intercepting a Shafer pass late in the contest.
Portland East faces Hunter in a contest to be played at Beech High School on Sept. 15.
