The Portland East Middle School football team fell to visiting Station Camp last Tuesday by a 14-12 margin at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The two teams battled through six turnovers (four by the Panthers) and accumulated 240 total yards.
However, 172 of those yards came on three long scoring plays, two by the Purple and one by Station Camp.
“We had a bad week of preparation,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “Our defense has been solid all season.
“Tonight, Station Camp loaded the box, and we threw the football.”
On defense, the Panthers gave up 39 yards on 35 plays, including negative yardage. Station Camp had a couple of nine-play drives in the contest.
The Panthers gave up an interception that was returned for a touchdown but struck for two long scoring strikes.
The first came on the third play of the second half when quarterback Jintre House tossed a pass to Skylar Hicks, who made the catch and sprinted 77 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Purple trailing 8-6.
Station Camp reached the endz one with 1:07 remaining on a 30-yard touchdown toss. The conversion run was unsuccessful, leaving the Bison leading 14-6.
Portland East struck back just 17 seconds later when House lofted a pas to Hicks, and the eighth-grader made the reception and rambled 65 yards.
The Panthers went for two, but a incomplete pass left the home team trailing 14-12.
The Panthers recovered the onside kick, with Christian Barrientos falling on the football at the 38 yard line.
Then, a pair of incomplete passes set up a third-down situation, and the ensuing pass was intercepted, which sealed the deal for the Bison.
House was 2 of 6 passing for 142 yards, with Hicks making both receptions.
Portland East hosts White House on Sept. 22, and the annual battle with Portland West follows on Sept. 29.
