Portland East Middle School football coach Hunter Hicks wasn’t happy with his team’s start or finish in a 40-16 loss to visiting Knox Doss-Drakes Creek last Tuesday night at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
However, Hicks was pleased with how his team responded in the middle portions of the game after falling behind 24-0 in the early minutes of the second quarter.
Portland East had a couple of opportunities to get back in the contest.
The first came after scoring a touchdown on a long drive just before halftime.
Knox Doss fumbled on its opening possession of the second half, with the Panthers recovering at the 40 yard line. However, Portland East couldn’t cash in and turned the football on downs.
The second opportunity occurred later in the third period after closing the gap to two touchdowns. Portland East recovered an onsides kick, but an interception stopped the drive.
Then, Knox Doss put the game away on a six-play march.
“I want to see fight in my team,” Hicks said. “My goal since I’ve been here is to make sure it’s a complete game. It wasn’t a game at the start or finish, but we did have opportunities and put a scare in them. We just have to start faster.”
Knox Doss scored on five long touchdown runs of 57, 37, 44, 36 and 36 yards. DeDe Frazier had four of those runs and finished with 230 yards on the ground on nine carries.
“We can’t give up big plays like that,” Hicks said.
Portland East racked up 151 yards, with Wyatt Napier contributing 101 yards on 21 carries.
“We’ve been waiting for Wyatt to find creases, see them, and fill them,” Hicks said.
The Mustangs jumped on top on the second play of the contest, with Frazier scoring on a 57-yard romp. Frazier notched his second score of the first quarter on a 37-yard sprint and added a 44-yard dash in the first minute of the second quarter as the visitors led 24-0.
Portland East put together a 13-play drive as Napier got the call on seven of the plays for 37 yards. Quarterback Brody High found Jesiah Scharklet on a 17-yard toss to set up Napier’s 3-yard scoring run.
High threw into the end zone and found Scharklet on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Panthers trailed 24-8 at the half.
Knox Doss fumbled on the second play of the second half, but the Panthers couldn’t move the chains.
The Mustangs struck again as Cedrick Szostecki raced 36 yards and also successfully added the conversion run to go up 32-8.
Portland East had a 53-yard drive covering 14 plays and taking almost six minutes off the clock, with High punching in the football from 1 yard out.
Napier’s successful conversion run left the Purple trailing 32-16.
Ladarius Leduc recovered the onsides kick for the Panthers with 6:14 left to play.
However, an interception snuffed out the scoring chance.
Knox Doss put the game out of reach as Frazier took the handoff and rambled 36 yards for the score. Szostecki wrapped up the scoring by adding the two-point conversion run.
