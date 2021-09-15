HENDERSONVILLE — The visiting Portland East Middle School football team won for the second consecutive week by defeating Hawkins, 22-8, last Tuesday night at Hendersonville High School.
“We played a really good game other than giving up another special-teams touchdown”, Panther head coach Hunter Hicks said. “Hopefully, we can take this momentum into the last three games. The players have really gained a lot of confidence the last two weeks.”
The Panthers took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards to the end zone, a series that spanned all of the first quarter and two minutes of the second period.
After limiting the Commandos to a three plays before forcing a punt, Portland East put together another 60-yard match and found the end zone with five seconds left in the half.
However, Hawkins (0-5) returned the ensuing kickoff back for a score and trailed 16-8 at the break.
Portland East (2-3) added its final touchdown in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Ladarus Leduc and Brogan High provided the scoring for the Panthers.
Hawkins ran just 10 offensive plays and managed just one first down.
