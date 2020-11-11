Portland voters returned two current aldermen to the city council and elected two new members during the Nov. 3 election.
Thomas Dillard and Jody McDowell were re-elected, while Penny Barnes and Brian Woodall will join the board as first-time aldermen.
The four were the top vote-getters among eight candidates seeking the four seats up for election during the 2020 cycle.
McDowell, who is the council’s longest-serving member, received the highest vote total with 2,284 votes or 20.88% of the total. He has been an alderman since 2003.
“I’m beyond honored,” McDowell said. “This election cycle has been absolutely unreal as we all know. There’s nothing as rewarding as being honored by your community when they elect you to represent them.”
Woodall, a retired Army veteran who owns Bloomin’ Deals, received the second-most votes with 2,112 or 19.31% of the vote.
“I am very humbled and proud of being elected to my hometown city council,” Woodall said in a statement to the Leader. “It is my intent to work towards a greater Portland and listen to the citizens’ concerns. It is now time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Penny Barnes received 18.18% of the vote, or 1,988 votes.
“I want to thank the citizens of Portland for putting their trust in me,” Barnes said in a statement. “I’m honored to serve our city and my hometown. I look forward to working with the new council to set priorities and guide our city in the coming years.
“I want to congratulate the candidates elected and thank those than ran for office. I’m humbled and grateful for my family and friends that supported me throughout this campaign.”
Thomas Dillard was elected to a full term with 14.35% of the vote, or 1,569 votes. Dillard was elected to the board in 2018 to fill the seat vacated when Mike Callis was elected mayor.
“There’s been a lot of issues, concerns and wishes of the citizens that’s been spoken in the past couple of elections,” Dillard said. “It’s time we get to work and get things resolved so we don’t hear about it in the next election.”
Dillard said that he feels the biggest issues Portland needed to address were an infrastructure that is both aging and inadequate to meet the needs of a growing city, activities for young people and attracting retail to the community.
“We’ve got to get that stuff fixed before we can move forward,” Dillard said. “It’s been an issue, and everyone’s talked about it and brought it up during the campaign. Everyone recognizes the problem. There’s no sense in not getting it done.”
The other candidates in the race were Gail Gentry (1,133 votes, 10.36%), James Toney (829, 7.58%), Chirag Patel (537, 4.91%) and Lloyd Dunn (462, 4.22%).
A proposed increase in the city’s local option sales tax rate from 9.25% to 9.75% failed overwhelmingly for the third consecutive election. The proposal was intended to raise funding for street improvements and paving in Portland.
Portland voters rejected the proposal by a 2,560-1,515 margin, with 62.82% against the increase. In 2018, 63.87% of Portland voters opposed a sales tax hike while nearly 70% of the electorate voted no in 2016.
In other Sumner County races, William Lamberth was returned to the Tennessee General Assembly, where he serves as House Majority Leader. Lamberth, a Republican from Portland who was unopposed in District 44, received 97.78% of the vote, with 2.22% going to write-in candidates.
Republicans Johnny Garrett (District 45) and Terri Lynn Weaver (District 40) were also re-elected by large margins. Garrett was unopposed, while Weaver faced independent candidate Paddy Sizemore of Smith County.
Ferrell Haile of Gallatin was returned to the Tennessee Senate, receiving 74.91% of the vote in Sumner County against independent John Gentry.
In Hendersonville, Jamie Clary was re-elected as mayor with 62.87% of the vote against Brenda Payne.
In national races, President Donald Trump received 68.38% of the vote in Sumner County over challenger Joe Biden. Bill Hagerty received 70.67% of the vote in Sumner and was easily elected to the U.S. Senate, where he will replace the retiring Lamar Alexander.
John Rose received 69.87% of the county vote and was re-elected to a second term in the U.S. House. Rose defeated Democratic challenger Christopher Martin Finley.
Sumner County reported an overall voter turnout of 74.61% for the November election, with 93,182 total votes cast.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.