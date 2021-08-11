The Portland City Council received an update from Portland Mayor Mike Callis at its Aug. 2 meeting regarding attempts to expand the city’s water supply.
Callis briefed the board on a series of meetings between city officials, the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, the Corps of Engineers, federal officials and nearby municipalities regarding water availability.
In May, the board was told that residential growth in Portland over the next 20 years could add 680,000 gallons needed per day to the city’s needs. The current water treatment plant currently processes 2.7 million gallons per day and is near capacity.
“We met with the Army Corps, representatives from Congressman (John) Rose’s office and Senator (Bill) Hagerty’s office, and talked about some possibilities,” Callis said.
Portland is among multiple cities in Middle Tennessee seeking to expand its access to water in order to meet the needs of a growing population. One possibility would be the creation of a regional partnership that would allow a number of cities and counties to pool their resources in creating water infrastructure.
Trousdale County, which sits on the Cumberland River, has been mentioned as a possible provider. That county’s water board has held internal discussions on being part of a regional system.
“We had a meeting with Westmoreland, Trousdale, Macon County and ourselves and talked about these issues,” Callis said. “If we can come on together, maybe our project isn’t ready, but their’s is, it keeps us alive.”
Alderman Thomas Dillard added, “I feel better about the things that are taking place to get something done. If we just get the ability to fix some resources we have, that would help.”
A regional system might also provide access to federal funding. Section 219 of the 1992 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) authorizes the Corps of Engineers to assist non-federal interests in carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects, but such projects require congressional approval.
Callis said that he and Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price had worked on a four-point plan after meeting with TDEC, consisting of:
- Beginning a reclaimed water program in Portland;
- Expanding connections with the White House Utility District;
- Continuing talks with area partners about a regional water provider; and
- Dissolving the West Fork Interstate Regional Authority and selling land that had been intended for a reservoir.
Callis also provided an update on lighting the new Exit 121 intersection off of Interstate 65. Initial estimates were approximately $1.25 million, but Callis said that TDOT had come back with an estimate of $1.826 million.
“TDOT would provide 50%,” Callis said. “We would be required to pay 50%. We know it needs lighting. It’s a safety issue.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
